Heavier than usual rainfall causes flooding
Heavier than usual rainfall causes flooding

Mooresville received more than its fair share of rain in 2020. On average, the area sees just over 60 inches of rain in a year, but 2020 has dumped more than 100 inches of rainfall, leading to some days of flooding in Mooresville.

It started on Feb. 6 as severe thunderstorms drenched the area with anywhere from 3.75-5 inches of rain over a 24-hour span. This caused more than 350,000 gallons of untreated wastewater to have to be drained. Luckily, the wastewater was not deemed to be a threat for human use.

A similar event occurred in late May when an estimated 3-4 inches of rain fell in the span of a few hours to cause flash flooding.

The Mooresville Swift Water Rescue Team also was busy in 2020. In August, the team was deployed to assist with rescue efforts on Oak Island when Hurricane Isaias made landfall.

They also conducted rescue missions all over Iredell and Alexander County during the significant flooding caused by heavy rains in early November, including assisting with the tragic flooding at the Hiddenite Family Campground.

