Hobbs family to host 5th annual T-Man's 5K to benefit suicide prevention

On each of her wrists, Crystal Hobbs carries a small token of remembrance for her son, Tristen.

On the left, she wears a teal-and-purple wristband with his birthday stamped into it. On her right is a more permanent tribute — a simple tattoo of her late son’s name.

In the nearly five years since their son and brother’s tragic death, the Hobbs family has made it a mission to try to prevent other families from going through the horror they faced in January 2018. The biggest of those efforts, a charity 5K, is set to take place this weekend.

“This 5K is a way for out family to continue to heal and continue to pay Tristen’s spirit forward,” Hobbs said. “He loved people and loved helping people. Even though he was only with us 15 years, this event gives us a chance to help somebody else that might be going through something similar.”

On Saturday, the Hobbs family will partner with the National Alliance on Mental Illness and many local businesses to host the fifth annual T-Man 5K in honor of Tristen on the campus of Mooresville High School. All money raised will benefit local mental health initiatives, including NAMI of Lake Norman and Iredell County.

“We just want to try to save another family from going through what we did,” Hobbs said. “To prevent those families from having to hold a funeral service instead of having a conversation.”

In the years since Tristen took his own life, Hobbs has devoted much of her time to learning about the mental illnesses that can eventually lead to someone attempting to take their own life. Her persistence has led her to be the president of the local NAMI chapter and become one of the leading advocates for suicide prevention in the area.

“Part of the myth (surrounding suicide prevention) is that if we talk about it, we’re going to plant the seed for someone else to do it,” she said. “When Tristen did what he did, I wanted everyone to be super transparent. He made a life-changing decision, but the accountability for that decision transferred to us.”

Ultimately, that accountability led to the first T-Man 5K in September 2018 exactly eight months after Tristen took his own life. Nearly 500 participants showed up for that first 5K, and outside the years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the T-Man 5K has still been able to generate a great turnout.

“The support from the community is overwhelming,” Hobbs said. “It just shows you that people want to help other people … that there’s good in the world.”

A number of local businesses, including Niagara Bottling, Nelson Royal’s, Lawrie Lawrence Real Estate, and Funny Bone, also have joined in to help put on the 5K. Local NASCAR drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Joey Logano also have supported the event through their foundations.

The event also will feature an appearance by the Steve Smith Foundation, who is launching is own Behavioral Health Urgent Care facility in 2023.

The message of the event has helped some people in the area more directly. According to Hobbs, she has had many people come up and tell her that just getting the word out has been able to help people.

“It’s just about giving people hope,” she said. “Even though they may be in a dark place, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel if you’re willing to put in the work to regain and maintain your mental wellness.”

To participate in the 5K or to donate to the cause, information can be found at tman5k.com or on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tman5k.