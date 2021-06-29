Huge crowds welcome 'Great Race' to Race City

With every car that passed under the inflatable gateway to Main Street, the residents of Mooresville that lined either side of the street moved in further and further, each attempting to get a better view of the classic car that was being introduced.
As more participants of The Great Race rolled through, their driving lane became more and more condensed to the point where it was barely wide enough for a car to pass.
And that was no problem at all.
Spectators packed the streets and sidewalks of Main Street from East Iredell Avenue to Center Street to welcome the drivers and navigators of The Great Race to Race City in a turnout that the event organizers called one of the "most well-attended stops ever".
“(The turnout) is pretty amazing. Generally speaking, we don’t have crowds like this until the cars have arrived, but all of these people are out here now and no one has even gotten here yet,” Jason White, emcee for The Great Race, said. “We knew this would be a good turnout here.”
More than 100 racers were still in the running to win The Great Race when they parked their cars in Mooresville on Saturday night, allowing the residents of Mooresville to check out their classic and rare cars while they were celebrated with a gala in their honor in the Charles Mack Citizen Center.
Don Miller, who was key in the event coming through Mooresville, led the race into town driving the "Spirit of Mooresville", a black 1940 Ford Coupe that he built specifically for his honorary drive from Galax, Virginia to Mooresville.
Miller, a one-time competitor in The Great Race back in 1984, allowed all of the mechanics involved with the race to tour the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame on Saturday for free, packing it for hours.
Back on Main Street, Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins was there to welcome every driver to Race City as they passed under the inflatable entryway, recognizing them for their accomplishment to get this far in the race.
He also was quick to commend the town for their turnout.
“This is phenomenal. We’re thrilled that so many people came out,” Atkins said. “We wanted to give the racers a nice Mooresville welcome.
“This is a real testament to the support this town has for motorsports.”
Due to the turnout, the organizers of The Great Race mentioned that a return trip through Race City could happen next time their route allows for it.
So, it would seem, that Don Miller’s goal of making their event feel like the ultimate party at the end of the race was achieved.