Huge crowds welcome 'Great Race' to Race City

With every car that passed under the inflatable gateway to Main Street, the residents of Mooresville that lined either side of the street moved in further and further, each attempting to get a better view of the classic car that was being introduced.

As more participants of The Great Race rolled through, their driving lane became more and more condensed to the point where it was barely wide enough for a car to pass.

And that was no problem at all.

Spectators packed the streets and sidewalks of Main Street from East Iredell Avenue to Center Street to welcome the drivers and navigators of The Great Race to Race City in a turnout that the event organizers called one of the "most well-attended stops ever".

“(The turnout) is pretty amazing. Generally speaking, we don’t have crowds like this until the cars have arrived, but all of these people are out here now and no one has even gotten here yet,” Jason White, emcee for The Great Race, said. “We knew this would be a good turnout here.”