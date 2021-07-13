I-SS to institute online ticketing program for athletics, other events

Fans looking to attend sporting events within Iredell-Statesville Schools will have an easier time finding and purchasing tickets when the athletic year kicks off next month.

The I-SS Board of Education unanimously voted to approve a partnership with Hometown Ticketing to provide access to online ticket purchasing options, as well as the ability to use a debit or credit card at the ticket booth, for all sporting events in the district.

The new ticketing system will allow people to purchase tickets online for an additional charge. The fee will include a $1 service charge as well as a processing fee of 3.99%. For tickets purchased at the gate with a card, there will be a processing fee of 5%.

As a part of the partnership, Hometown Ticketing will be providing schools in the district with tablets, tablet stands, printers, card readers, QR code scanners, and Wi-Fi hotspots.

Cash payments will still be accepted at the gates for no additional processing fee.

In the future, I-SS also intends to use this service for events such as shows and school dances, as well as at the middle school level.