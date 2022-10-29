International exhibit coming to Mooresville Arts

Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., will be hosting the travel show for the 155th annual International Exhibition of the American Watercolor Society (AWS). Travel exhibition dates are Nov. 1 through Jan. 4, 2023.

Forty watercolor paintings from today’s nationally known and internationally known masters will be on display in Mooresville Arts Center Gallery. Many of the paintings will be for sale.

A special reception called “A First Look” for this prominent exhibit will be Nov. 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and event reservations are now available for sale at mooresvillearts.org at https://mooresvillearts.org/aws-event-and-exhibit.

Event proceeds benefit Mooresville Arts and FeedNC, both 501c3 nonprofit organizations. Reservations are $100 per person.

Guests will be treated to heavy hors d’oeuvres created by Chef Brendan Krebs and the FeedNC Culinary Workforce Development students, craft beer and wine, live music and more while perusing the gallery and viewing the fantastic art on display.

Also, an open house will be held after the private showing on Friday, and everyone is invited from 7:30-9 p.m. There is no charge for the open house portion of the event.

Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special and private showings also may be available. Call the gallery at 704-663-6661 or email at info@mooresvillearts.org.

Current sponsors for this exhibit and event are an anonymous donor; Visit Mooresville; Bragg Financial Advisors; Mooresville Downtown Commission; Jena and Bob Gallagher Foundation; Thomas & Webber—Law at the Lake; and On Tap Brew Pub.