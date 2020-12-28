Iredell reports 46 new COVID-19 cases Monday; holiday weekend total of 420 cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,047 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 46 coronavirus cases since Sunday.

The county also reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, keeping the death toll at 103.

Since last Wednesday, when the county last put out a report, there have been 466 new cases reported in Iredell County.

The NCDHHS reported an increase of 3,888 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. Statewide, 520,716 cases have been reported.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,192. The total number of completed tests is 6,774,026.

In Iredell County, there are 60 people hospitalized with coronavirus, no change from what was reported last Wednesday.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 14.7 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 16.1 percent. Only eight of the other 99 counties in North Carolina have a higher positivity rate.

There have been 6,561 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.