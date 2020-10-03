Rob Jackson retires after 20 years of overseeing construction at I-SS

Rob Jackson, director of construction and facilities for the Iredell-Statesville Schools, announced his retirement Thursday.

Jackson was hired in January 2000,and has been a mainstay in the department of facilities and planning ever since. He has been in his current role overseeing construction for more than 20 years.

During his time in I-SS, Jackson oversaw multiple projects including renovations at Statesville High School, N.B. Mills Elementary and Cool Spring Elementary. He oversaw the construction of Lake Norman High School, Lakeshore Elementary and Middle schools, Woodland Heights Elementary School, Third Creek Elementary School, two performing arts centers at North Iredell and South Iredell high schools, and numerous other projects across Iredell County.

During his tenure, Jackson was charged with heading up construction projects totaling more than $300 million dollars.

Most recently, Jackson oversaw the completion of the two newest middle schools in the Iredell-Statesville Schools. Third Creek Middle School and Woodland Heights are the final projects from the 2014 school bond referendum, and opened for the 2020-21 school year in August.

Superintendent Jeff James stated that, “Rob Jackson’s legacy in the Iredell-Statesville Schools will continue for many, many years. Rob has overseen literally thousands of square feet of construction across Iredell County in his tenure with I-SS. We are truly grateful for his service to the children and communities of Iredell County."