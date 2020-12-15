'Just keep the lights on': Local songwriter looks to inspire hope with new Christmas song

Feeling the weight of a quickly-approaching Christmas holiday without being able to see her immediate family or significant other, Kayla Vega began to write a song. “Where is Santa Claus? The child in me wants to know,” she wrote.

Many people around the world are heading into the final days before Christmas with the same kinds of feelings, but Vega, a singer-songwriter from Mooresville, with her new song “Christmas A New Way”, aims to inspire hope.

“A lot of people have joy and spirit during Christmas time,” Vega said. “I wanted to keep that alive.”

The song, which was released on Dec. 4, urges listeners to not bemoan what the pandemic has done to the holiday season, but to enjoy it for what it is with those you are closest to.

“When I was writing, not only did I think about myself, I thought about all of those people who have suffered from this virus,” Vega said. “Whether it’s not being able to see someone or losing a loved one, we’re going to have to celebrate Christmas in a different way.

“We’ll have next year when everything kind of returns to a sense of normalcy and we’ll be able to see each other,” she added.