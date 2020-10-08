JUSTICE FOR HERO: community seeks 'monster' that tortured, killed cat

When Hero showed up for his standard feeding time in the afternoon of Sept. 9 with some of the fur missing from his tail, the group of volunteers near Bellingham Park didn’t think much of it.
Maybe someone was trying to help him by removing matted fur or he got into a fight with another animal. Hero was a feral cat, after all, those things could happen.
But when he showed up again two days later, the group of volunteers knew they were dealing with something completely different and far worse.
“It never crossed my mind that a human could do that,” Jodi Collins, one of the volunteers, said. “(We) took him to the animal hospital to see if there was anything that could be done to save him, but at that point, it was too late.
“That’s when we found out it was evil, torture that had been done to him.”
Hero, an 8-year-old black and brown longhair cat, was euthanized on the afternoon of Sept. 11 after the doctors deemed his quality of life would suffer too much if they attempted to repair all the damage done to him while he was being tortured.
Since that afternoon, the search behind the scenes to find the person, or persons, that could have done such a thing to a cat has been ongoing. The residents even recently posted a $5,000 reward for anyone that has any information that could lead to an arrest in the case.
“We are offering this large reward because our community’s cats and dogs should be protected from any type of abuse and cruelty,” the reward poster, who wishes to remain anonymous, said. “In helping find justice for Hero, we hope to help countless more from falling victim to the same senseless cruelty.”
“We want justice for Hero,” Kristi McElfresh of Bella Vita Animal Rescue said. “We want this person caught no matter the cost.”
McElfresh, along with three other “colony keepers” were part of the group that took Hero to North Iredell Animal Hospital following his discovery.
“I was angry...brokenhearted,” she said regarding seeing Hero’s injuries first hand. “He was still friendly with the colony keepers, he had such a will to live…
“What this poor cat had endured but was still so friendly...I broke.”
The injuries Hero sustained at the hands of his torturer were horrific. When he was brought to the vet, his tail was completely degloved and barely attached to his body. He has sustained severe rectal trauma and there were maggots present. His leg was shaved with unidentifiable scars present and there was extensive bruising all over his body.
“I was crying for a few days afterwards,” Collins said. “I have questions in my mind that I think about...Why didn’t I suspect something?...Why didn’t I do something?”
The volunteers have gotten the Mooresville Police involved, and as of the time of publishing, no arrests have been made.
“We have been following leads for weeks related to the concerns of neighbors in the White Oaks community,” MPD said in a statement to the Tribune.
Upon discovering Hero in the condition he was in, the residents thought back and realized that they had seen similar injuries (shaved patches, mysterious bite marks) on a few other members of the colony before they, too, went missing. According to the residents, the colony, which once comprised 22-24 cats, has dwindled to well below that in the last year.
Even a cat owned by a local resident wasn’t immune to the odd occurrences. Back in July, a neighbor posted on Facebook that their cat had been missing for five days and came back having been partially shaved and afraid to come in the house.
Because of this, the local community has focused their attention on another, perhaps more pressing, matter: saving the remaining feral cats that live at the park.
Recently the community has planned to trap the cats to move them to Bella Vita.
Bella Vita, located in Statesville, will take the cats in to help them socialize so they are ready to be adopted.
“We knew we had to find safety for the colony,” McElfresh said. “These particular cats are friendly and they’re being hunted. The cats are precious, they don’t deserve this.”
“We’re very grateful that Bella Vita is so passionate about (finding these cats a home),” Michele Amen said. “(McElfresh) got invested right away, so it’s been wonderful.”
However, while the community is happy to see the cats get the ability to find homes, they will miss having them around.
“You get attached to them and, when you don’t see them, you get upset,” Amen said. “But I want them to be happy, healthy and safe....they have to be safe.”
“Their safety overpowers my sadness,” Collins added.
If you have any information regarding the torture of animals in the area surrounding Bellingham Park, please contact the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.
If you would like more information about the cats that have been rescued, reach out to Bella Vita Animal Rescue at info@bellavita.org or visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/bellavitanc/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!