Lake Norman defense holds on to preserve narrow win over Cox Mill

Cox Mill’s offense was much better in the second half, generating nearly 150 yards in the final two quarters, but mistakes in the red zone led them to turn the ball over on downs twice inside the Lake Norman 15.

The only highlights for the Chargers offense on Friday came in the form of running back Tyrell Coard and wide receiver Kendall Harris. After being held to just 14 yards on three carries in the first half, Coard ran through the Wildcat defense in the second to the tune of 89 yards on 14 carries to finish with 103 rushing yards on the night.

Harris scored the lone touchdown for Cox Mill, hauling in an 11-yard pass from Khalel Wright late in the third quarter. He fished with five receptions for 71 yards.

But while the Charger offense was able to move the ball in the second half, the Wildcats’ offense sputtered. After scoring 15 points and racking up 160 total yards in the first two quarters, Lake Norman managed just 76 yards and fumbled the ball back to Cox Mill on what could have been a game-sealing drive late in the fourth.

“I thought our offense did well in the first half, but we made way too many mental mistakes in the second half,” Oliphant said. “If we want to go as far as we think we can go, we can’t make those kinds of mistakes.”