Lake Norman High School dismissed Friday due to transformer fire on Doolie Road

Due to a transformer fire on Doolie Road, Lake Norman High School is being dismissed for the day today.

Iredell-Statesville Schools Chief of Planning and Strategic Services Boen Nutting said the school administration has been communicating with Duke Energy as well as law enforcement concerning the situation. The decision was made to dismiss school for the day until Duke can safely and properly repair the transformer.

Duke Energy will reinforce the pole and then cut power to the line, which will also cut power to LNHS. Students were dismissed between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m.

Car riders were being transported to Lakeshore Elementary School to be picked up.

Until the repairs are made, Doolie Road will be closed.

No cars are being allowed on Doolie Road, and the Mooresville Police Department is on scene directing traffic.