Lake Norman Muay Thai hosting seminars featuring former world champion fighter

For the second time in 2022, a big name in the sport of Muay Thai is paying a visit to Mooresville to deliver a pair of seminars at Lake Norman Muay Thai on Sunday.

Back in April, it was Anna “Supergirl” Chanthasri, a young fighter with just under 50 fights under her belt. This time, however, JT Smith was able to book one of the most experienced and well known Muay Thai fighters in the world, Saenchai.

“It’s pretty exciting to be selected as one of the 29 schools in the United States that he is visiting,” Smith, the owner and operator of Lake Norman Muay Thai, said. “This is something that we’ve been working on since 2019, so it’s great to finally have him coming in.”

Suphachai “Saenchai” Saepong, along with two of his teammates with Team Yokkao, will be conducting a pair of seminars at Lake Norman Muay Thai on Sunday, each of which filled to capacity quickly with a total of 120 students signing up to learn from the former world champion.

“I’m still getting phone calls from people asking to be a part of the seminar and I have to turn them down,” Smith said. “It’s really incredible that he’s coming to Mooresville.”

Of the 29 stops that Yokkao will be making in the United States, the seminars at Lake Norman Muay Thai will be the only stop the tour will make in the Carolinas. Joining Saenchai at the seminar will be other members of the Yokkao team, Superlek and Kru Jack.

In his career, Saenchai has fought over 370 times dating back to 1994 when he was just 14 years old. He has won 321 of those fights, 41 by knockout, while losing just 49 bouts and drawing twice. As with most successful Muay Thai fighters that become famous for a certain style or technique, Saenchai has become known for his cartwheel kick.

“I don’t know if he will be teaching (the cartwheel kick),” Smith said. “But I’m sure some people will experience it.”

Smith is already planning to accommodate for the vast number of people in his gym for the seminars by setting up temporary sparring space outside the bay doors of the gym.

“This is a huge event,” Smith said. “Saenchai is probably the biggest martial arts name that has ever been through Iredell County. I’m proud to have him at our gym.”

Due to limited space in the gym, the seminars will not be open to the public.