Lake Norman Wildcats advance to conference semifinals

MOORESVILLE — Going into the Greater Metro Conference Tournament, Lake Norman knew it had exhausted all of its avenues into the state playoffs — except for one. The Wildcats entered the tournament three wins from qualification, but one loss from missing the playoffs despite their 11-2 start.
On Tuesday night, Lake Norman (15-10) got the first of those three wins, defeating Hickory Ridge (8-16) 70-61 in the first round of the conference tournament.
“That was one of our better performances of the season,” Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges said. “Our guys have gotten better and better over the last few weeks.”
Hodges and his coaching staff have preached the urgency over the last handful of days that came with the conference tournament. Heading into the tournament, the official rankings had the Wildcats as one of the first teams to miss the field of 32, ranked behind conference rival West Cabarrus and unable to surpass them for an at-large bid due to conference record.
“There’s no way to sugarcoat it,” Hodges said. “It’s all we’ve talked about. We have to win the tournament to get in.”
The Wildcats showed that urgency on Tuesday night, using a strong defensive performance in the second and third quarters to build a lead that proved to be too much for the Bulls to overcome.
After falling behind 20-13 at the end of the first quarter, freshman Tre McKinnon willed Lake Norman back into the lead, scoring nine points of the 24 Wildcat points in the second to bring his total point output for the first half to 15 points.
However, the difference for the 'Cats came on the defensive end of the floor where they allowed just eight points in the quarter to take a 37-28 lead into halftime.
“We tried to mix up our defensive approach,” Hodges said. “We didn’t want to stay in anything too long and I think that helped.”
Miles Beard, the Bulls’ leading scorer, despite finishing with a game-high 27 points, was held in check during the Wildcats run, managing just two points while Lake Norman began to pull away.
They continued to pull away into the third quarter, expanding their lead out to 13. 44-31, just 1:44 into the frame forcing Hickory Ridge to burn a timeout. Out of that break, the Bulls shook off the funk that had led to the 31-11 Wildcat run over the previous 9:44 and began to chip away at the lead, led by Beard’s 13-point performance in the third quarter.
Hickory Ridge was able to get within two points, trailing 51-49, for a brief moment in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats were able to reel off a quick 9-4 spurt to push their lead back out to seven. The Bulls never got the deficit within one possession for the remainder of the game.
Lake Norman was able to stave off the Hickory Ridge rally thanks to the fourth-quarter scoring from Cole Callaway. The junior guard tossed in 13 of his team-high 20 points in the final quarter. It was Callaway’s 11th game this season scoring 20 points or more. The Wildcats are 10-1 in those games.
McKinnon was held scoreless in the second half, finishing with 15 points while Davis Wagner and Alex Gruber also finished in double figures, each scoring 11 points.
“I think that with the confidence that we’re playing with, that no one wants to play us right now,” Hodges said. “I wouldn’t want to play us right now, I wouldn’t know who to defend.”
The Wildcats don’t have much time to celebrate their victory as their prize for advancing to the semi-finals is a third matchup against conference regular season champion Cox Mill (18-6) Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Lake Norman lost both their games against the Chargers during the season, but feel like they have the momentum now to pull off the upset.
“This is when you want to be playing your best,” Hodges said. “I think we have that momentum from the end of the regular season through now.”