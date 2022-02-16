Lake Norman Wildcats advance to conference semifinals

After falling behind 20-13 at the end of the first quarter, freshman Tre McKinnon willed Lake Norman back into the lead, scoring nine points of the 24 Wildcat points in the second to bring his total point output for the first half to 15 points.

However, the difference for the 'Cats came on the defensive end of the floor where they allowed just eight points in the quarter to take a 37-28 lead into halftime.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We tried to mix up our defensive approach,” Hodges said. “We didn’t want to stay in anything too long and I think that helped.”

Miles Beard, the Bulls’ leading scorer, despite finishing with a game-high 27 points, was held in check during the Wildcats run, managing just two points while Lake Norman began to pull away.

They continued to pull away into the third quarter, expanding their lead out to 13. 44-31, just 1:44 into the frame forcing Hickory Ridge to burn a timeout. Out of that break, the Bulls shook off the funk that had led to the 31-11 Wildcat run over the previous 9:44 and began to chip away at the lead, led by Beard’s 13-point performance in the third quarter.