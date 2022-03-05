Langtree Charter student/teacher basketball game raises money for local charity

Every few minutes, a loud roar would come from the Langtree Charter student section. Those in attendance, however, weren’t just cheering for one team. All of the players on the floor, whether they be students or teachers, were Lions.
When a teacher crossed-up a student, the crowd went just as wild as they did when a student dunked over a teacher. Such is the raucous environment of a "Students vs. Teachers" basketball game. The students may have won 73-69 thanks to a furious fourth quarter rally, but the final score was just a footnote for the good that the event provided.
The game was organized by the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy, a group of students within Langtree Charter, as their annual spring fundraiser. After a quick detour to a flag football game last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event returned to its more familiar form of a basketball game in 2022.
“There’s always a lot of people that want to come out and play in the game,” Katrina Dorroh, the leader of the Leadership Academy, said. “Everyone just loves to support this event.”
Students and parents packed the gym, each paying a $5 admission fee, all of which went directly to FeedNC. The Mooresville-based food bank and food insecurity education charity partnered with Langtree Charter for the first time to not only raise money for their causes, but also collect donations of cereal boxes from those that attended the event.
“I think this event is awesome,” Bonnie Battalia, the development director at FeedNC, said. “The community gets to come together and play some basketball while raising awareness about hunger and food insecurity.”
FeedNC was on hand for the event, speaking with people about their mission and what the students and faculty of Langtree Charter have done to help with their basketball event.
“They’ve been wonderful to work with,” Battalia said. “The students are very thoughtful and involved. They’ve reached out to the community to get to know the need. It’s been impressive.”
Each purchase at the concession stand also raised money for FeedNC. But Battalia wasn’t fixated on just the monetary donations that Langtree Charter was making, but the overall impact that the event could have for FeedNC.
“It’s all-encompassing and collaborative,” she said. “The financial donations are important, but raising awareness is just as important. This is about creating connections.”
With the new partnership between the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy of Langtree Charter and FeedNC officially underway, Dorroh hopes that her academy members will also donate their time to FeedNC in the future.
“It’s great for the kids to have volunteering opportunities,” Dorroh said. “This is a fantastic connection that we’ve made.”