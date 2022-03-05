Langtree Charter student/teacher basketball game raises money for local charity

Every few minutes, a loud roar would come from the Langtree Charter student section. Those in attendance, however, weren’t just cheering for one team. All of the players on the floor, whether they be students or teachers, were Lions.

When a teacher crossed-up a student, the crowd went just as wild as they did when a student dunked over a teacher. Such is the raucous environment of a "Students vs. Teachers" basketball game. The students may have won 73-69 thanks to a furious fourth quarter rally, but the final score was just a footnote for the good that the event provided.

The game was organized by the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy, a group of students within Langtree Charter, as their annual spring fundraiser. After a quick detour to a flag football game last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event returned to its more familiar form of a basketball game in 2022.

“There’s always a lot of people that want to come out and play in the game,” Katrina Dorroh, the leader of the Leadership Academy, said. “Everyone just loves to support this event.”