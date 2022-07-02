Law enforcement agencies partner to keep drivers, boaters safe over July weekend

As local communities celebrate the Independence Day holiday this weekend, they can do so with the peace of mind that local law enforcement agencies are putting extra emphasis on keeping drivers and boaters safe.

In a joint press conference Friday afternoon, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, N.C. Wildlife Commission and the Mooresville Police Department announced the start of a pair of public safety initiatives ahead of one of the biggest travel and boating weekends of the year.

“Officers will be targeting highways and waterways in the area of N.C. Highway 150,” Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the N.C. Highway Patrol said. “Officers will be aggressively enforcing violations of impaired driving, boating while impaired, and other applicable laws.”

The increased law enforcement presence is due to the combination of “Operation Dry Water,” a national safety initiative, and “Operation Firecracker” put in place by the state of North Carolina.

According to the highway patrol, between 2016 and 2020, 41% of drivers killed during the July 4 holiday were impaired in some way. The state also reported that 2021 was its deadliest year for traffic accidents since 1972, with 1,761 fatal wrecks throughout the state.

So far this year, seven of the 12 fatalities on the roadways in Iredell and Alexander counties can be attributed to drugs or alcohol.

The increased law enforcement presence certainly helps the Mooresville Police Department keep the residents of the town safe while they celebrate.

“It’s a tremendous help,” MPD Cpl. Jeff Noble said. “Every time anyone sees a marked car with the blue lights turned on, we hope it’s a reminder to that individual to make the right choices when it comes to driving impaired, speeding, or not wearing a seatbelt.”

As a part of Operation Dry Water, all three agencies will be conducting sobriety checkpoints on both roadways and waterways to crack down on driving or boating while impaired. Last year, during the same operation, North Carolina law enforcement officers issued 693 warnings, 440 citations, and arrested 55 boaters for operating a vessel under the influence.

MPD has their own initiative that they call Vision Zero, where they are striving to have no fatal accidents on Mooresville roadways over the course of a year.

“Vision Zero is our focus this weekend,” Noble said. “We want to make sure that, as people go out and have a good time, that they’re not getting behind the wheel of a car or boat while impaired and potentially turning that vehicle into a weapon.

“We want the people of Mooresville to know that we’re here for them, but they also need to be there for themselves. If you see something, call us. If you think you see an impaired driver, call us. We don’t want anyone to endanger you or your family this weekend.”

