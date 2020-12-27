Lawsuit over coal ash cleanup comes to an end

A year-long class-action lawsuit over Duke Energy’s disposal of coal ash in and around the Mooresville area was settled in February with the largest coal ash cleanup project ever in American history.

Duke Energy, in response to pressure from the local community and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, agreed to remove almost 80 million tons of coal ash from six facilities, with the Marshall Steam Station being listed. At that station, more than 17 million tons of coal ash will be removed from the storage basin and placed in a lined landfill on the facility’s property by 2034.

"This has been an eight-year legal fight that will result in the largest coal ash cleanup in U.S. history by volume," the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation said in a Facebook post. "More importantly, it will further protect and repair our beloved Catawba River system. Thanks to our great partners like the Southern Environmental Law Center, and our over 5,000 members."

In a statement, Duke Energy said the cost of this project will total between $8 and 9 billion.

Studies were done to see if there was any link between the abnormally high rate of thyroid cancer in the Mooresville area and the coal ash, but to this point they have shown no correlation.

