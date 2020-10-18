Living on ledge way of life of Mooresville’s Cliff Hangers

Before participating, all climbers must agree to waivers that free the facility from liability in the case of any accident that might take place. All users 17 years of age and under must have waivers signed by a legal guardian.

Climbers have their pick of a litter full of walls from which to choose. Walls stand as much as 50-foot tall and consist of all forms and styles of climbing. The various walls feature all forms of angles and articulation as well as degrees of difficulty based on the desires of those doing the climbing.

While most of the walls provide individual-based challenges, there is also one wall that caters to speed-climbing competition between the multiple climbers at the same time to add to the experience.

There is also an outdoor wall for those wishing to take their talents to that extreme.

One area also caters to those desiring to rappel from a number of different heights.

A training area is in place in order to help acquaint some first-time climbers with the various skills and techniques required to have for the activity.