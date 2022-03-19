Living the Dream: Mooresville's newest collectibles store aims to be different

Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a slight variation at the end, affectionately referred to over the years as the “couch gag.”
Now, in a small collectibles shop on the northern edge of Downtown Mooresville, people can think up their own “couch gag” and take a picture on the famous orange couch. All a part of Brad Kalmikoff’s lifelong pursuit of collecting toys and memorabilia from his favorite movies and TV shows.
“I’ve always wanted to create their family room in my house,” Kalmikoff said. “But when I decided to open up this store, this was the best opportunity to do it. It was fun hunting down all the stuff I needed.
Kalmikoff’s store, Crazy Cool Collectibles, which opened just over a week ago, has been a passion project in the back of his mind for a long time. A former salesman for Guitar Center, Kalmikoff spent much of his time on the road working with a multitude of musical artists and bands, even assuming the role of top salesman in the entire company.
“I worked really hard and spent all that money on toys,” Kalmikoff said with a laugh.
The walls of Crazy Cool Collectibles are decorated with hundreds of classic action figures from many of the most famous movies and television shows in the world. From an entire wall dedicated to action figures of nearly every character from “The Simpsons” to figures from movies such as “Mallrats” and “Terminator 2,” there is bound to be something to catch anyone’s attention.
“The whole premise of the store is to have things that nobody has seen in a long time and that they won’t see anywhere else,” Kalmikoff said. “People can go on the internet and find almost anything. I didn’t want the store to be that.”
To go along with the recreation of the Simpson’s living room, the store also features a 4-foot tall velociraptor and an entire back room dedicated to horror-themed memorabilia complete with animatronics of characters from horror movies.
“I want the store to be an experience,” Kalmikoff said. “People have already come in and taken pictures on the couch and by the dinosaur. It’s like a trip down memory lane.”
For Kalmikoff, the entire store is a trip down memory lane. The store’s inventory is nearly completely made up of the toys and memorabilia he has collected over the last 40 years. It was a pursuit that formed when he found his stepfather’s collection of classic “Star Wars” toys.
“When he moved in when I was little, he brought all his bins of toys in and one day, I snuck in and got to see it all,” Kalmikoff said. “That’s how all of this started.”
Now, Kalmikoff gets to spend every day selling parts of his collection to those who want to expand their own.