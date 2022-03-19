Living the Dream: Mooresville's newest collectibles store aims to be different

Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a slight variation at the end, affectionately referred to over the years as the “couch gag.”

Now, in a small collectibles shop on the northern edge of Downtown Mooresville, people can think up their own “couch gag” and take a picture on the famous orange couch. All a part of Brad Kalmikoff’s lifelong pursuit of collecting toys and memorabilia from his favorite movies and TV shows.

“I’ve always wanted to create their family room in my house,” Kalmikoff said. “But when I decided to open up this store, this was the best opportunity to do it. It was fun hunting down all the stuff I needed.

Kalmikoff’s store, Crazy Cool Collectibles, which opened just over a week ago, has been a passion project in the back of his mind for a long time. A former salesman for Guitar Center, Kalmikoff spent much of his time on the road working with a multitude of musical artists and bands, even assuming the role of top salesman in the entire company.

“I worked really hard and spent all that money on toys,” Kalmikoff said with a laugh.