It’s getting pretty close to crunch time for the Lake Norman High School Band.

With just under 300 days remaining on a countdown that began at 684, the Marching Wildcats are kicking their fundraising efforts into overdrive in preparation for their trip to London to take part in the New Year’s Parade this coming winter.

“These kids have 110% bought into the fundraising efforts over the last year,” Matt Leach, fundraising chairperson for the Marching Wildcats, said. “It’s become a part of the culture now. They’ve been working hard to raise money.”

In the 13 months since an ambassador from London made the trip to formally invite the Marching Wildcats to participate in the parade for the second time, they have raised more than $30,000 toward offsetting some of the travel cost for the families that plan on spending the first days of 2024 in England.

So far, roughly 110 band members have committed to making the trip, and with a per person total, not counting any family members that may also want to travel, of around $4,000, the cost to get the band to the parade is quite high.

With two pledge fundraisers, a mattress sale, and a baked goods sale on the books, the Lake Norman band is far from done as they look to achieve the goal of raising as much or more than $100,000 by the time they leave for London in December.

“Because this program is completely student run, there’s a sense of empowerment from the kids when it comes to leading the efforts,” Leach said. “They’ve really taken it all to heart — they’re really just all in.”

With another mattress sale fundraiser planned for March 18, the band is looking to continue adding to their total.

“The kids will dress up as mattresses and go out and try to get people to come back to the school,” Leach added. “Whatever it takes.”

For some in the band, the trip overseas will represent the ceremonial end to their time in the Marching Wildcats, but for many more, such as those who are participating as eighth or ninth graders that first heard about the trip when they were in sixth grade, it will be the beginning.

And the Marching Wildcats are already looking toward the future when it comes to their next big trip.

“Because this has really galvanized everyone and become part of the culture, it’s going to be much easier to get everyone involved when we plan our next big event,” Leach said. “It’s so cool to have that kind of student involvement.”

For more information about the band or their trip to London, visit https://www.lnhswildcatband.com/.