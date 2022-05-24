LNHS celebrates 20th anniversary with spring festival

It’s never too late to start a new tradition.

As the 20th year of Lake Norman High School draws to a close, the administration and PTSA set out to do exactly that by celebrating the anniversary and the end of the school year with a community festival.

“We wanted to do something to honor the 20th anniversary, and it’s been two years since we’ve been allowed to do anything large-scale like this,” Fara Maltsbarger said. “So we wanted to do whatever we could to make it happen.”

Maltsbarger, a member of the Lake Norman PTSA, said that the school’s administration first came to them with the idea for a spring festival in March, giving those in charge of planning it just two months to pull together the ingredients for a successful celebration. In that regard, the students and teachers at LNHS were more than willing to help.

“All of the kids that are here are happy to help and pick up some extra money for their respective clubs,” Bill Shapcott, principal of Lake Norman, said of the students volunteering their time to run game booths at the festival. “It’s been a big positive for them.”

Many of the student organizations at the school got involved, including the Drama Club, the Future Business Leaders of America, the Chess Club, the Student Council, Keywanettes, and Beta Club. Each of the clubs conceived of and ran its own station at the festival.

The teachers were involved in their own way, filling out the list of dunk tank participants almost immediately.

“We got 10 teachers to sign up for the dunk tank no problem,” Shapcott said. “They were more than willing to help out our PTSA, who is very good to our staff and students. Anything we can do to help them.”

While the turnout for the celebration was good for the first iteration of a community festival, the overall numbers were down due to a number of factors. With just two months to plan and advertise for the festival, PSTA members believed that they weren’t able to spread the word as much as they would have liked. Combine that with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees during the event and many students at the school taking the SAT that day, the attendance was lower than was hoped for.

“We knew it was going to be hard, but we were up for the challenge,” Haltsbarger said. “But this is still a bit of trial and error for us. It’s the first time we’ve ever tried an event like this at the high school level, but I’m 100% thrilled with every car that I see pull in.”

Shapcott echoed that sentiment.

“This is definitely a learning experience for us,” he said. “Everything with schools is about continuous improvements, including festivals. Things like this get better over time because word will travel.”

Next time may come a lot sooner for LNHS than May 2023. As talks to make this event a yearly occurrence have persisted, the thought of moving the festival to the fall and pairing it with an event like homecoming has become a major discussion point.

“I’m really happy with what we were able to pull off with this event on short notice,” Haltsbarger said. “In the end, we just want what’s best for the whole school.”

