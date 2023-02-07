As she took one final lap around the show floor, Avery Jones couldn’t contain her smile. In her excitement, she even put her sash on upside down. Trotting along the edge of the course, excitedly patting the neck of her horse, Magnolia, and hearing her family scream for her in the stands, there was no way to hold back the tears.

Jones, a 16-year-old rider from Mooresville, had just been named the 2022 Grand National Champion of the youth division of Paso Fino Horsemanship. Nearly five months later and Jones still can’t believe it.

“It’s still surreal,” she said. “I still look back at the videos and think ‘Oh my goodness, that’s me’. It hasn’t sunk in yet.”

The title, that Jones won back in late September, was her first on the national stage, but far from her first competition as a rider. Since beginning her competition career in 2018, she had taken home numerous titles at the regional level, but she never imagined her once-hobby would ever turn into the career she is building.

“I wasn’t very serious about (horseback riding) when I was younger,” Jones said. “I was mostly just riding for fun at summer camps.”

Jones built her experience riding ponies and quarter horses before switching gears to ride Paso Fino horses. While not immediately drawn to competing in shows, but as she began riding performance horses, she started to learn the ins and outs of showing her horse.

“I was super nervous those first few shows. I couldn’t eat and I was freaking out because I didn’t know what showing was like,” she said. “But the horse I was riding at the time did an amazing job that day and I came home with a smile on my face.”

After finding a groove in competitions in 2019, the pandemic put a slight hold on competing, but it allowed Jones and her mother, Amy Estridge, to seek out and find a horse for Jones to call her own. After searching and riding a few candidates, she met Magnolia. A young horse at the time, just 4 years old, she was the youngest horse that Jones had ever ridden.

The connection between the two, however, was immediate.

“I was a bit scared to ride a horse that was so young,” she said. “But as soon as I rode her, I knew she was the one.”

Due to Magnolia being so young, there was a learning curve that followed for both horse and rider, but the experience of learning how to work with a new horse, as well as the many lessons that preceded Jones’ pairing with Magnolia, led to noticeable changes outside of horseback riding.

“It’s been fun to watch her grow as a person through all of this,” Estridge said. “Horseback riding has really taught her strength of character and she’s kind of bloomed right in front of our eyes. Her confidence has exploded and I attribute all of that to her riding.”

Her rise to the top of her class has also inspired other potential life changes as she begins to search for the path she would like to take in life.

“I always wanted to go to school to be a nurse,” Jones said. “But now I’m not so sure about that. Lately, I’ve been thinking that I want to be able to keep riding and showing horses the rest of my life.”

Jones’ new dream is to continue to work with Magnolia over the coming years, maybe breed her to start up a training facility of her own and, eventually, pass it on to any children she may have in the future.

“This just brings me a lot of joy,” she added.

Even before she was crowned as the Grand National Champion, Jones’ family had come to support her in her pursuit of her new dream.

“It’s a huge change, but I’ve always supported my children to follow their passions,” Estridge said. “I don’t want Avery to sit back when she’s 40 and wish she had done the thing she was most passionate about, I want her to chase it now — and that’s what she is doing.”

Jones plans to continue competing in 2023 and beyond, including a return trip to Ocala, Florida, to defend her title in September.

Avery Jones’ horseback riding accomplishments

National:

2018 Reserve National Champion Sub Junior Youth Performance

2018 Third Grand National Champion Sub Junior Youth Performance

2019 Reserve National Champion Sub Junior Youth Performance

2019 Third Grand National Champion Sub Junior Youth Performance

2019 Rider of Merit Award

2020 Reserve National Champion Sub Junior Youth Equitation

2020 Third National Champion Sub Junior Youth Horsemanship

2021 Fifth National Champion Junior Youth Equitation

2021 Fifth National Champion Junior Youth Performance

2021 National High Point Performance Junior Youth

2022 Fourth National Champion Junior Youth Pleasure

2022 Reserve National Champion Junior Youth Equitation

2022 National Champion Junior Youth Horsemanship

2022 Third Grand National Champion Youth Equitation

2022 National High Point Junior Youth

2022 Grand National Champion Youth Horsemanship

Regional:

2018 High Point Sub Junior Youth Performance — Piedmont

2019 High Point Sub Junior Youth Performance — Piedmont

2021 High Point Junior Youth — Piedmont

2022 High Point Junior Youth Equitation — Piedmont

2022 High Point Junior Youth Pleasure — Piedmont

2022 High Point Junior Youth — Piedmont

Regional Championships 2022:

Clemson Classic Youth Equitation Champion

Asheville Alive Youth Equitation Champion

Two-time Asheville Alive Youth Pleasure Champion

Mason Dixon Spectacular Youth Horsemanship Champion

Mason Dixon Spectacular Youth Pleasure Champion

Southeast Summer Championship Youth Pleasure Champion