Local entrepreneur's strong work ethic lands him on Charlotte 30 under 30 list

“When you go out hunting, you know exactly what you’re hunting before you go out there,” White said. “I tell the team that it’s important to focus on the types of deals that we’re actually looking for. The more specific we are, the better we can be going out into the marketplace to hunt for it.”

Before all of the business accolades, White also received awards in the world of hunting. As a senior in high school, he did his senior project on the art of turkey calling, a skill that he honed and eventually won awards with when he was named NC and Southeast Regional Turkey Calling Champion.

In an interview with Elevate Lifestyle, White mentioned that, as a kid, he wanted a job that allowed him to have the chance to go hunting every day. But he doesn’t see that specifically as a goal anymore.

“More important to me is being able to design a lifestyle that gives me the flexibility to do that,” White said. “I’m more than anything just being intentional about creating businesses and passive income that allows me that flexibility.”

White has come a long way since deciding to drop out of college after his sophomore year, but he has stuck with the vision he’s had for his life. However, that vision does not include a return to college at any point in the future.