Local entrepreneur's strong work ethic lands him on Charlotte 30 under 30 list

Eight years ago, Garrett White was coming back to Mooresville from N.C. State University to pursue an internship at Duke Energy. Having just completed his sophomore year studying computer and electrical engineering, the internship was meant to set him on the right path to finding a career in the field once he completed his degree.
He never did return to Raleigh, though. Instead, he was offered a full-time position at the McGuire Nuclear Station and he took it, effectively dropping out of college.
That is a success story in itself but is it enough to land someone on the Elevate Lifestyle Charlotte’s 30 under 30 list? Definitely not.
What sets Garrett White apart is his insatiable work ethic. As the president of two investment firms, White Real Estate Investment and White Oak Property Group, White works 60-80 hours a week to maintain his investment businesses while also holding a job with Duke Energy.
“I’ve always thought that work-life balance was somewhat of a myth,” White said. “I’ve always looked at it as what season of life you’re in determines how much you put into work. I’m in my 20’s and I’m still single, so I don’t have the responsibilities of a family yet.
“I’m basically just sacrificing play and social time in my 20’s for more family time in my 30’s and beyond.”
White was put on his track to property investment not long after he made the decision to remain home from college to pursue a full-time job when he met the men that would eventually become mentors to him at a gym on Highway 150.
He picked their brains a bit and found out they were investing in real estate to have a steady stream of income despite not having a typical 9-to-5 work life.
“Hunting was always something I really enjoyed,” White said. “Those guys sold me on the idea that if I were to invest in some property and create a passive income, then I could trade time in the office with time in the woods hunting.”
White purchased his first property, a duplex in Landis, shortly thereafter and he was addicted to a new form of hunting. He decided to start an investment firm after an encounter he had at his church.
“An elderly lady was frustrated with the return she was getting on her CD (certificate of deposit) investment,” White said. “So I partnered with her and we bought a property and she began seeing a better return.
“That was the first time where I saw that real estate could bless other people in the community as well.”
Supporting his community has been a key in White’s business practices since the beginning, having set a company goal of ‘impact over income’. He believes that investing in the community allows him and his company to more directly impact the Mooresville community in a positive way.
Even with his quick rise to success, White cites his faith for keeping him grounded.
“I’ve always known the importance of controlling the controllables,” he said. “Putting in the hard work every day to sow the seeds and I trust God with the harvest.
However, even with that approach, White is still forced to balance his own businesses with his full-time job as an electrical engineer at a nuclear power plant.
“It’s been a challenge, the juggling (of my jobs),” White said. “There always seems to be some type of fire that needs to be put out with the real estate side.
“Luckily, working at a nuclear, you learn the importance of single-tasking just because of the potential consequences if you’re not at your best,” he added with a chuckle.
White must be an expert juggler because his company controls over $2 million in commercial assets in the area, but that’s only a fraction of his $100 million goal for the company.
In recent years, White started up a second investment firm with the aim to preserve hunting lands nationwide, calling back to his true passion in life, hunting.
White, who grew up just over the Iredell County line in Mount Ulla, grew up hunting and credits it with teaching him some lessons that he still uses in the business world today.
“When you go out hunting, you know exactly what you’re hunting before you go out there,” White said. “I tell the team that it’s important to focus on the types of deals that we’re actually looking for. The more specific we are, the better we can be going out into the marketplace to hunt for it.”
Before all of the business accolades, White also received awards in the world of hunting. As a senior in high school, he did his senior project on the art of turkey calling, a skill that he honed and eventually won awards with when he was named NC and Southeast Regional Turkey Calling Champion.
In an interview with Elevate Lifestyle, White mentioned that, as a kid, he wanted a job that allowed him to have the chance to go hunting every day. But he doesn’t see that specifically as a goal anymore.
“More important to me is being able to design a lifestyle that gives me the flexibility to do that,” White said. “I’m more than anything just being intentional about creating businesses and passive income that allows me that flexibility.”
White has come a long way since deciding to drop out of college after his sophomore year, but he has stuck with the vision he’s had for his life. However, that vision does not include a return to college at any point in the future.
“I’ve always thought that if I go back to get that degree, it would make it easier for me to climb a corporate ladder,” he said. “It could create a situation where, down the road, it makes it harder for me to leave to the corporate world.
“Burning that bridge makes me commit to the path I’ve already deemed more important to begin with.”
