A home explosion claimed the life of the father of an NFL player in Mooresville early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

Robert M. Farley, 61, the father of Tennessee Titans Caleb Farley, was killed in the explosion, said Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management Director Kent Green.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene of an explosion that caused a home to collapse at 292 Barber Loop in Mooresville, Greene said in a news release.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, one victim was found exiting the house. That victim was transported to Atrium Main hospital in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries. The name of that person has not been released.

Farley is a member of the Tennessee Titans football team and played high school football at Maiden High School.

Farley was not at home at the time of the explosion, Greene said. Some news reports indicate Farley was at the home Tuesday afternoon.

The 6,321-square-foot house was destroyed along with multiple vehicles, Greene said. Greene did not say exactly when the explosion was reported.

A cause of the explosion had not been determined as of 9:50 a.m. Officials with the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office, N.C. State Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are still on the scene investigating, Greene said.

The Lake Norman Volunteer Fire Department, Mooresville Fire & Rescue, Troutman Fire Department and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene, Greene said.

Iredell County records indicate the house was purchased by Caleb Farley in May 2022 for $2 million.