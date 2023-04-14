Three schools will be a bit cooler after the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education approved a total of five replacement chillers on Monday night.

Two chiller replacements at East Iredell Middle, two at Lake Norman High, and one at Lakeshore Elementary. The total cost is $1 million and will come out of the 2022-2023 capital funds budget according to Tim Ivey, the school system’s maintenance, technology and facilities officer.

Public comment

Lisa Pullis, the program director at the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children in Statesville, suggested the school board set a fixed time for public speakers. Current policy allows for 30 minutes of public comment, limited to three minutes per person. If more than 10 people wish to speak, it is at the board’s discretion to adjust the time allowed.

Tom Snyder spoke on how he, Abby Trent, and other volunteers have put together a reading program at N.B. Mills, saying the attention students get was important and he could see some students becoming more outgoing and engaged from week to week. “Just to see their faces. These kids need the attention and it’s absolutely amazing to see the outlook, and how it’s working so far,” Snyder said.

2021-22 audit

CFO Adam Steele introduced Travis Hardee of Strickland Hardee PLLC to explain the 2021-22 audit findings. Hardee said the Lexington-based CPA’s gave an “unmodified opinion” to the school system’s financial statements.

The Local Current Expense Fund increased fund balance by $1,425,638. The Capital Outlay Fund decreased fund balance by $708,473. Finally, the Other Special Revenue fund increased fund balance by $416,363. It was also reported that Child Nutrition had a profit of $4,007,095, which was a direct result of universal free lunch. However, these results do not reflect the true operating results of the programs because of the pension and OPEB year-end entries. Prime Time had a profit of $339,204 from operations as I-SS was able to utilize DHHS Prime Time grant during 2021-22 to pay for many of its expenses.