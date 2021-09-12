101-year-old welcomed as first patient at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House

With staff members holding the front doors open wide, 101-year-old Fern Honeycutt was welcomed Tuesday afternoon as the first patient at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville.

Honeycutt was admitted to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell’s new 10-bed in-patient facility for a short stay to provide respite care.

“It gives me such ease to know they are right here,” said Honeycutt’s daughter, Carol O’Brien.

That focus on patient- and family-centered care is at the heart of hospice, said Jodi Belcher, S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House director.

“Hospice is about providing extraordinary care for the patient and their loved ones,” Belcher said. “This house will be a place of compassion, comfort and caring for all who enter.”

The S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House joins the Gordon Hospice House as one of Iredell County’s two in-patient hospice facilities. Together, the facilities will offer comfort and care to patients across Iredell and the surrounding communities, HPCIC CEO Terri Phillips said.