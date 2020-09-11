$10K reward offered for information on theft of firearms from shooting range

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individuals responsible for a burglary at an indoor shooting range in Mooresville.

On Thursday, at approximately 2:14 a.m., the Mooresville Police Department responded to an alarm call at Point Blank Range, located at 743 River Highway. Officers found the front glass window of the building had been shattered. A glass display case inside the business was also found shattered and multiple firearms were stolen.

ATF is investigating this burglary along with the Mooresville Police Department. Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477) or the Mooresville Police Department at 704-663-6235. Tips can also be submitted through email at ATFTips@atf.gov or through the ReportIt® App. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.