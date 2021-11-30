11th annual Turkey Trot to break the cycle of poverty

The Mooresville/Lake Norman Turkey Trot returned to in-person racing this year and was a huge success.

More than 1,200 runners and walkers came out to support The Christian Mission on Thanksgiving morning. Sam Wharton of Boulder, Colorado was the top male finisher with a time of 16:39. The top female finisher was Mooresville’s own, Maddie Hunter, with a time of 19:27. Organizers offered congratulations to all the runners and walkers for participating.

Proceeds from the event support crisis and empowerment programs provided by The Christian Mission. The 82-year-old nonprofit organization is located in downtown Mooresville and serves southern Iredell County. Services range from rent and utility assistance to budgeting and financial literacy to families in need.

Community member, Kristin Haigler said, “The Turkey Trot was the start of a new family tradition this year. We saw it as a great way to give back to this community that we love so much.” In addition to signing up as participants, the Haigler family took things an extra step by setting a goal to raise $250. They exceeded their goal collecting $360 in donations, and they plan to shoot for more next year.