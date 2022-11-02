12th annual Turkey Trot 5K to break the cycle of poverty

Mooresville Area Christian Mission (The Mission) will hold its 12th annual Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Run on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, at 8 a.m., located at 266 N. Broad St.

All ages are welcome to participate and are encouraged to dress in their favorite Thanksgiving or Christmas attire.

“The great thing about the Turkey Trot is that we see all ages and ability levels,” said Scotty Moore, assistant director. “It’s a fun community event and a great way to support our neighbors in need on a day dedicated to giving thanks.”

Net proceeds will help the Christian Mission reduce poverty in the community by providing crisis assistance, case management and educational programming for our most vulnerable neighbors.

“We are here to offer hope and provide comprehensive programming to bring families to self-sufficiency,” said Amy LaCount, executive director.

According to LaCount, there were 1,200 participants last year, and $60,000 was raised between sponsors, registrations and team fundraising efforts. The mission hopes to raise even more this year to support the 30% increase in services they have provided over the last six months.

“Families struggle to make ends meet with significant cost of living increases like rent, gas and food. The support of our generous sponsors and community allows us to prevent homelessness and break the cycle of poverty,” LaCount said.

Community members can get involved in the 12th annual Turkey Trot in many ways including volunteering and fundraising. Volunteers are needed to help direct runners and hand out water.

“Mooresville Ford has been a proud sponsor of the Mooresville Area Christian Mission and their Turkey Trot 5K since day one. Delivering HOPE to those in need in our community is one of the many things our Mission does. Mooresville Ford is honored to play a small role in this initiative. The Turkey Trot is a great way to start your Thanksgiving Day. Come out and have some fun,” said Jeff Shoe, Mooresville Ford, Dealer Principal.

Register before Nov. 10 to receive a free long-sleeve T-shirt designed by Freeman Screen Printers with the 2022 Turkey Trot logo. Visit ourchristianmission.org/turkeytrot to register for the race or volunteer.