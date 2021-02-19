 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
20 YEARS LATER: Dale Earnhardt Sr. remembered with flowers
View Comments
top story

20 YEARS LATER: Dale Earnhardt Sr. remembered with flowers

{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Flowers were left in front of Dale Earnhardt Enterprises Thursday in memory of Dale Earnhardt Sr., who died in a crash at the Daytona 500 20 years ago.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texans line up for water as weather woes persist

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics