29th annual luncheon honors veterans

Veterans were honored Nov. 13 at the 29th annual One Nation Under God event sponsored by the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman. They were treated to a free lunch, goodie bag filled with a variety of items provided especially for them and a beautiful door hanger courtesy of Yeager Snowmen & Crafts. The hundreds that attended could drive through the parking lot of Richard’s Coffee Shop at 165 N. Main St., Mooresville, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and pick up their meal of barbecue from Big Tiny’s BBQ and homemade banana pudding and cookies, courtesy of club members and Excel club members, or park and sit at one of the provided tables and enjoy the fellowship, meal and live music. The weather was beautiful and many chose to sit and enjoy the outdoors and opportunity to visit with one another.