Veterans were honored Nov. 13 at the 29th annual One Nation Under God event sponsored by the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman. They were treated to a free lunch, goodie bag filled with a variety of items provided especially for them and a beautiful door hanger courtesy of Yeager Snowmen & Crafts. The hundreds that attended could drive through the parking lot of Richard’s Coffee Shop at 165 N. Main St., Mooresville, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and pick up their meal of barbecue from Big Tiny’s BBQ and homemade banana pudding and cookies, courtesy of club members and Excel club members, or park and sit at one of the provided tables and enjoy the fellowship, meal and live music. The weather was beautiful and many chose to sit and enjoy the outdoors and opportunity to visit with one another.
29th annual luncheon honors veterans
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday in two 5-0 votes approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request and an amended…
- Updated
Friends and family remembered Mario Nathan Lopez, 17, as a kind and sweet young man with a unique sense of humor who always helped his friends…
One of the southeast’s largest car shows in 2021 took place in Mooresville on Saturday night at the Universal Technical Institute. With the co…
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wedn…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 7-13.
The Mooresville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who was captured on security camera footage c…
- Updated
The 77th annual Mooresville Christmas Parade is just around the corner.
- Updated
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday. Here's the latest.
- Updated
Mooresville High School will dismiss students at 9 a.m. today after an incident of an apparent suicide on the school’s campus, according to a …
Members of the Mooresville Lightning pose for a photo after winning the Iredell County Football League junior varsity championship Saturday.