2's Days celebration: South Elementary students take part in Global School Play, World Read Aloud events

South Elementary celebrated 2’s Days this past week.

On Wednesday the South Stars participated in Global School Play Day and World Read Aloud Day. Both of these events occurred around the world on Feb. 2. Instead of choosing one, the school decided to go for it and celebrate both.

How often do we get the opportunity to do a read aloud “just because it’s fun?” How often do we get the opportunity to play “just because it’s fun?” Well, 2’s Day was the day.

Global School Play Day is more than just a day of play. It’s a day of acknowledgment that play matters, that kids need play. Students brought toys and teachers brought in extras as well. Some of the play seen around the school — board games, building structures, Play-Doh, dolls, Legos. The event started in 2015. Since then, more than one million students from 75 nations have participated. This was South’s third time celebrating Global School Play Day.