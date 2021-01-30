3 Conversations is entering year two and expanding

3 Conversations, a multicultural, multidenominational consortium of 14 churches in the Mooresville area, is entering its second year of ministry, and is inaugurating this second year by welcoming residents of the Mooresville community to be a part of several discussion groups.
These small groups will be focused on better understanding racism and what we as a community can do to address it. These sessions will not only allow participants to learn theory but also establish relationships with others from different colors and cultures. All groups are open to any who would like to participate.
There will be six groups occurring on various days and times throughout the week. Each group will focus on a different book or video study that deals with the issue of racism from a different perspective. Sessions will begin the week of Feb. 15 and will run for six weeks, concluding April 1. All meetings will be conducted virtually to maximize the safety of all participants.
Those interested should pick from the following groups:
Group A — “How to Fight Racism” by Jemar Tisby on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.
This discussion will focus on the book by Tisby, who believes we need to move beyond mere discussions about racism and begin equipping people with the practical tools to fight against it.
Group B — “The Color of Compromise” on RightNow Media on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.
In “The Color of Compromise” video study, Tisby takes us back to the root of racial injustice in the American church, highlighting the cultural and institutional tables we have to flip in order to bring about progress between black and white people.
Group C — “Oneness Embraced” on RightNowMedia on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.
This discussion will focus on the video teachings by Pastor Tony Evans, where in response to the challenges presented by racism in the American church, he seeks to promote a biblical understanding of the kingdom foundation of oneness by detailing why we don’t have it, what we need to do to get it, and what it will look like when we live it.
Group D — “Beautiful Community” by Irwyn Ince on Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m.
This study will focus on the book by Ince, which in the context of a polarized world seeks to argue that to cast off the ugliness of disunity and heal our fractured humanity, we must cultivate spiritual practices that help us pursue beautiful community.
Group E — “The Dream King” by Will Ford and Matt Lockett on Thursdays at 2 p.m.
This study will focus on the astonishing true story of two men whose lives are woven together by history and the hidden hand of God. It reveals an inspiring narrative that exposes systemic injustice and delivers new keys for understanding the nation’s past, present, and future.
Group F — “My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies” by Resmaa Menakem on Thursdays at 7 p.m.
This study will focus on the groundbreaking book in which therapist Menakem examines the damage caused by racism in America from the perspective of trauma and body-centered psychology.
To RSVP, text the appropriate Group Letter with no spaces (e.g., GroupA, GroupB) to 704-727-4454. Once participants sign up, they will be given additional details concerning the appropriate group. Note that registration will be limited on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional registrants will be placed on a waiting list.
In 2020, 3 Conversations was successfully launched with the intent of its member churches conducting acts of love and unity that can be modeled for the rest of society. It was recognized by different entities such as WCNC news and Christian pastor Dr. Tony Evans for its work in anti-racism in the Mooresville community, and participants from other states even joined in virtually on its activities. With this foundation, there is much anticipation for what it will be able to accomplish in its second year as it expands its work from a focus on the churches involved to the town at large.
“I hope that we can continue the progress made from last year by getting the broader community involved in discussions, forming relationships and making substantive impact in this challenging area of racism,” said Lawrence Williams, senior pastor of Higher Purpose Church, who leads the 3 Conversations initiative.
More information on 3 Conversations can be found by clicking on the link: