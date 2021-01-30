3 Conversations is entering year two and expanding

Group F — “My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies” by Resmaa Menakem on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

This study will focus on the groundbreaking book in which therapist Menakem examines the damage caused by racism in America from the perspective of trauma and body-centered psychology.

To RSVP, text the appropriate Group Letter with no spaces (e.g., GroupA, GroupB) to 704-727-4454. Once participants sign up, they will be given additional details concerning the appropriate group. Note that registration will be limited on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional registrants will be placed on a waiting list.

In 2020, 3 Conversations was successfully launched with the intent of its member churches conducting acts of love and unity that can be modeled for the rest of society. It was recognized by different entities such as WCNC news and Christian pastor Dr. Tony Evans for its work in anti-racism in the Mooresville community, and participants from other states even joined in virtually on its activities. With this foundation, there is much anticipation for what it will be able to accomplish in its second year as it expands its work from a focus on the churches involved to the town at large.