3 conversations will open multiple faceted anti-racism initiative

“This is awesome,” he said, “We are answering the question ‘what can the unified body of Christ do to express love and make a difference?’”

The second facet in the anti-racism initiative is relationships, Williams shared on the church’s website as it told of the program.

“That’s going to be necessary to connect with people that are different than you so we can learn and grow.”

This will be realized through small groups of including members of different ethnic groups across different churches. These sessions will be conducted via Zoom and will cover discussions on racism in American.

Through this initiative Williams said that “if there is one thing I would love to see happen, and would blow me away at the end of the day when we finished with the groups, that we would inspire that they want to be a part of the group, and be a part of the 90 day challenge. This is something I want to do, and we can make a change in our sphere of influence.”