30-day community challenge issued

Today, Feb. 21, is the 30th anniversary of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, and members are asking the community to help them celebrate by participating in a 30-day community service challenge entitled “Be Worthy For Thirty.”
The organization is asking participants to perform any community service infusing the number ‘30’ between now and March 21 and then share your photographs on the club’s social media, which includes Facebook Mooresvillelknexchangeclub; Instagram mvlknexchangeclub; or LinkedIn ExchangeClubMooresville-LakeNorman, and post it with the hashtag #beworthyforthirty.
Some fun ideas that could be performed in the community include creating 30 care packages for the homeless, donating 30 cans of food, reading to a child for 30 minutes, donating $30 to a charity, volunteering 30 minutes of your time, sending 30 cards to veterans, planting 30 flowers for a neighbor or performing 30 small acts of kindness.
Those taking the challenge could participate in one of these ideas or perhaps come up with a different way on their own as a means to serve the community.
Barbara Orr, the only remaining charter member of the Mooresville club, shared history of the organization noting that the club was chartered Feb. 21, 1991, as The Exchange Club of Mooresville, NC. The name was later changed as granted by the National Exchange Club. The club builders were Lou Chesson and Tony LeVan, who were both members of Statesville Exchange Clubs at that time. The new club chartered with 35 members, and the club’s charter president was Ron Johnson, charter president elect, Tony LeVan and charter club secretary, Linda Martin.
The purpose of the club was to assist in the support of the Prevention of Child Abuse Center located in Statesville. The town of Mooresville then was known as “Race City USA,” and Exchange and the racing community was a good fit to raise significant funds for the center’s support. The late Pete Meletis, also a charter member, contacted Don Miller of Penske Racing, and together they began the very successful program “Stocks for Tots.” The first “Stocks for Tots” was held in December 1990 at the National Guard Armory, and the club was chartered the following February.
The racing community has truly made this program a tremendous event. With the assistance of Miller, Dale Earnhardt and many NASCAR drivers gave of their time for autographs and donated their memorabilia for the fundraising event. The program still exists today. This Exchange program brought National Exchange Club staff and other Exchange members from all over the country to witness how this program became so successful.
The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman over the past 30 years has become known as America’s Premier Service Club. The Exchange Programs of Service in Americanism, community service, youth service and its focus on the prevention of child abuse have created member growth and community enthusiasm even in the COVID-19 environment.
“We love our community and want everyone to be involved,” said Beth Packard, president of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman. “Just think of the impact we can make by doing these acts of kindness and service together!”