30-day community challenge issued

The purpose of the club was to assist in the support of the Prevention of Child Abuse Center located in Statesville. The town of Mooresville then was known as “Race City USA,” and Exchange and the racing community was a good fit to raise significant funds for the center’s support. The late Pete Meletis, also a charter member, contacted Don Miller of Penske Racing, and together they began the very successful program “Stocks for Tots.” The first “Stocks for Tots” was held in December 1990 at the National Guard Armory, and the club was chartered the following February.

The racing community has truly made this program a tremendous event. With the assistance of Miller, Dale Earnhardt and many NASCAR drivers gave of their time for autographs and donated their memorabilia for the fundraising event. The program still exists today. This Exchange program brought National Exchange Club staff and other Exchange members from all over the country to witness how this program became so successful.

The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman over the past 30 years has become known as America’s Premier Service Club. The Exchange Programs of Service in Americanism, community service, youth service and its focus on the prevention of child abuse have created member growth and community enthusiasm even in the COVID-19 environment.

“We love our community and want everyone to be involved,” said Beth Packard, president of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman. “Just think of the impact we can make by doing these acts of kindness and service together!”