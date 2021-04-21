4-H of Iredell introduces new Livestock Club

The 4-H community in Iredell County is growing.

With the help of Mooresville residents Clint and Katie Settle, kids of Iredell County will now be able to try their hand at raising and caring for various types of animals in the new Livestock Club.

Katie Settle grew up as a member of 4-H in the Midwest showing dairy goats, market lambs and horses at shows. However, when she moved down to North Carolina three years ago, she realized that there was not a Livestock Club in the Iredell County 4-H lineup.

“I always knew that I wanted my kids to be in 4-H,” Settle said. “And now they’re finally old enough to join.”

So Settle reached out to Taylor Jenkins, the extension agent for 4-H in Iredell County, hoping to set up a Livestock Club of her very own so that kids all over Iredell County could have the same experiences that she had growing up.

“Some kids don’t have the option to keep animals at their houses, so maybe they have an interest in learning about this but they can’t keep the animals,” Settle said. “It’s such an awesome program, so getting the word out there is important.”

