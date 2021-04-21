4-H of Iredell introduces new Livestock Club

The 4-H community in Iredell County is growing.
With the help of Mooresville residents Clint and Katie Settle, kids of Iredell County will now be able to try their hand at raising and caring for various types of animals in the new Livestock Club.
Katie Settle grew up as a member of 4-H in the Midwest showing dairy goats, market lambs and horses at shows. However, when she moved down to North Carolina three years ago, she realized that there was not a Livestock Club in the Iredell County 4-H lineup.
“I always knew that I wanted my kids to be in 4-H,” Settle said. “And now they’re finally old enough to join.”
So Settle reached out to Taylor Jenkins, the extension agent for 4-H in Iredell County, hoping to set up a Livestock Club of her very own so that kids all over Iredell County could have the same experiences that she had growing up.
“Some kids don’t have the option to keep animals at their houses, so maybe they have an interest in learning about this but they can’t keep the animals,” Settle said. “It’s such an awesome program, so getting the word out there is important.”
The plan for the club this year is to choose a specific animal to work with and learn how to feed it, care for it, exercise it and, eventually, show it at the Iredell County Agricultural Fair in late summer.
“We’re trying to teach them responsibility and things like where their food comes from,” Settle added. “The whole nine yards.”
However, due to the pandemic, the Livestock Club, as well as the rest of 4-H as a whole has struggled to not only meet for their planned activities, but to attract new members. In the time since the Livestock Club was formed, only 10 members have joined.
“It’s been extremely difficult to carry out the programs over the last year,” Jenkins said. “Some clubs decided to do virtual meetings, but we also started doing kit giveaways last summer to get our name out there and let people know that we’re still here and still serving the community.”
Some of the other clubs that 4-H offer include a Robotics Club, a Rabbit Club and a Shooting Sports Club.
As the world begins to come out of the pandemic, the Livestock Club has been getting together once a month and holding meetings that are led by kids that have been elected into prominent positions within the club.
Some kids from the club are even planning on participating in a livestock webinar next month.
If you would like more information on the Livestock Club, or 4-H in general, visit their website at www.iredell.ces.ncsu.edu/iredell-county-4-h-information/. You may also call their office at 704-873-0507.