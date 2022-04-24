44th annual SpringFest winners announced

Springfest is one of Mooresville Arts most popular shows and events of the year, attracting artists from the Lake Norman region, and beyond, to participate. Forty-nine artists submitted a total of 116 entries, ranging in paintings, drawings and mixed media.

This year’s judge, Mary Kamerer, viewed the exhibit and selected the top winners. In speaking of the show, Kamerer shared that “judging this show was not an easy task. Over 100 pieces were submitted in various mediums and substrates. Just as in any race, there is often a small margin between the winners and the rest of the pack. So, it is with this collection. I wish I could give twice as many awards — so many talented, deserving artists’ works. Thank you for permitting me to peruse them all — it was a joy! If you did not receive an award, please know that your work is valued and needs to be seen. Keep creating!”

Award winners and their media for this year’s competition are as follows:

First place: “The Chain Gang” by Dan McCrary of Charlotte, watercolor

Second place: “Exhausted” by Sue Zylak of Troutman, oil

Third place: “Orchids and Hummingbirds” by Natalia Leigh of Kannapolis, oil

Judge’s Choice: “Just Hangin’” by Judy Morrow of Mooresville, graphite

Judge’s Choice: “Summer Cloudburst” by Cecilia Borders of Mooresville, pastel

Judge’s Choice: “Oranges and Sunflowers” by Lorie Setterberg of Kannapolis, oil

Judge’s Choice: “Amanda” by Leena Rosentreter of Mooresville, graphite

Judge’s Choice: “Promenade” by Larry Duke of Cornelius, oil

All of the SpringFest participating artists included Celena Amburgey, Sandie Bell, Cecilia Borders, Frank Bragg, Anthony Capone, Amy Carter, Suzy Czerwinski, Carleen Davis, Norma Deal, Jessica DeHart, Jan Dormsjo, Larry Duke, Sandra Eaton, Karen Estocsin, Toni Evans, Tony Griffin, Mary-Louise Biasotti Hooper, Irene Jahns, Natalia Leigh, Brad Lephew, Sheryl Marinelli, Bridgette Martin, Dan McCrary, Christopher McIntosh, Joseph Medina DaSilva, Andy Mooney, Judy Morrow, Kathy Murray, Dan O’Neill, Barbara O’Reilly, Michelle Olds, Joyce Patch, Leena Rosentreter, Chubei (Daisy) Schenone, Lorie Setterberg, Laura Sexton, Janet Snyder, Phyllis Steimel, Desiree Sterbini, Diane Sulg, Beth Taft, Zan Thompson, Joyce Vukela-Mayer, Zoie Walden, Olynda Walker, Dena Walley, Kathy Weiss, Kathy Zarachowicz, and Sue Zylak.

Sponsors for this year’s show included the North Carolina Arts Council; Iredell Arts Council; SpeakAbility, Inc.; Four Corners Framing & Gallery; and Lake Norman Realty. Thanks were expressed for the support of each sponsor, along with gratitude for the time, effort and energy of the Mooresville Arts staff and volunteers.

Thanks were also shared to all of the participating artists in the SpringFest show from the Mooresville Arts leadership. “Your talent and artwork continue to impress the greater Mooresville community, and we sincerely thank you for sharing your work with us!”