77th annual Mooresville Christmas Parade set for Nov. 23

The Mooresville Christmas Parade Committee announced that the 77th annual Christmas Parade will be held Nov. 23 along Main Street in downtown Mooresville. The event is always free and open to the public to attend.

Presented by Greenworks, the 2021 parade will have a special grand entrance with plenty of flashing lights and sirens, as area first responders kick off the festive event at 3 p.m. The rest of the procession will start at 3:30 p.m., featuring floats, marching bands, dance and tumbling troupes, all kinds of vintage and modern modes of transport, an appearance by the Grinch, and of course, Santa.

The parade will travel south down Main Street, beginning at Statesville Avenue and ending just past Wilson Avenue near Merino’s Mill. Spectators can view the show from any point in between. A crowd of 5,000 to 7,000 is expected to attend, so an early arrival and chairs or blankets are recommended.

The parade will also be broadcast live on WHIP 1350 AM radio and a tape delayed broadcast will be available on TDS Channel 4.