77th annual Mooresville Christmas Parade set for Nov. 23

The Mooresville Christmas Parade Committee announced that the 77th annual Christmas Parade will be held Nov. 23 along Main Street in downtown Mooresville. The event is always free and open to the public to attend.
Presented by Greenworks, the 2021 parade will have a special grand entrance with plenty of flashing lights and sirens, as area first responders kick off the festive event at 3 p.m. The rest of the procession will start at 3:30 p.m., featuring floats, marching bands, dance and tumbling troupes, all kinds of vintage and modern modes of transport, an appearance by the Grinch, and of course, Santa.
The parade will travel south down Main Street, beginning at Statesville Avenue and ending just past Wilson Avenue near Merino’s Mill. Spectators can view the show from any point in between. A crowd of 5,000 to 7,000 is expected to attend, so an early arrival and chairs or blankets are recommended.
The parade will also be broadcast live on WHIP 1350 AM radio and a tape delayed broadcast will be available on TDS Channel 4.
Approximately 1.5 miles of Main Street will be closed to traffic, in sections, beginning at noon. Alternate routes through downtown Mooresville will include Broad and Church streets. Parking is available along both alternate routes, and in any of the public lots which are accessible from Broad and Church streets.
For those who would like to participate in the event, parade rules, entry costs, and registration can be found online at www.mooresvillechristmasparade.com. Entries will be accepted on a first come, first served basis; entry payment can be made by check or certified check, and mailed to 215 N. Main St., Mooresville, NC 28115. Any inquiries can be directed to mooresvillechristmasparade@gmail.com.
The Mooresville Christmas Parade has been a tradition since 1944. The event has always been held annually on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. It is organized by a committee comprised of community volunteers, who give their time to keep this time-honored event going.