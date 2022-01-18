A Bright Light: Community School of Davidson third graders collect food, supplies for cat rescue

Recently a class of third graders at Community School of Davidson (CSD) held a cat food and linen drive for Lake Norman Lucky Cats. This initiative began when third-grade student Anabel was inspired to make a difference in her community by the CSD’s cherished “Shooting Star” theme song.

This song, written by former music teacher Laurie Loomer, is a tradition at the school and the first and last lines of the song inspired Anabel to make a difference in her community. “I always wondered what I could do, one little person on this Earth… it takes just one to make the love grow!” Anabel told her mom, “I noticed that some animals were mistreated and also that some shelters didn’t have the right supplies. The world wouldn’t be the same without animals so I wanted to help them and a bunch of my friends agreed.”

The kids formed a group called Lucky Pets and chose Lake Norman Lucky Cats as their first charity to support in honor of Max, a feral cat cared for by Anabel’s mother years ago. The effort quickly evolved into a class-wide project the students planned and executed. Their teacher, Misty Belnap, supported their efforts and welcomed Abigail Jennings, founder and president of Lucky Cats, to speak to the class about community cats and how the students could help.