A CHANCE TO SHINE: Therapeutic riding program now offered to veterans

Milinda Kirkpatrick is a firm believer in the healing powers of horses.
She has 18 years of watching clients improve everything from social anxieties to building physical strength and gaining independence by working with horses at Shining Hope Farms.
And recently the program, with locations in Mount Holly, Charlotte and Conover, added a new component — Saddles & Salutes — aimed at helping veterans transition from military to civilian life.
Kirkpatrick, who co-founded Shining Hope Farms in 2002, said there are currently eight veterans — three men and five women — taking part in Saddles & Salutes but she is hoping that number will continue to grow.
She said the men and women taking part in Saddles & Salutes are taught riding and horsemanship skills to help the process of reintegration into a civilian community.
Kirkpatrick said the veterans in the program are not just learning about horses; they are learning about each other. “They’ve formed a bond outside of the riding arena,” she said.
She said the horses help with relaxation and increased physical and cognitive abilities and do so in a non-threatening manner. Saddles & Salutes, she said, also gives the veteran something to look forward to and provides pleasant experiences.
Kirkpatrick said Saddles & Salutes is currently funded by a grant so there is no cost to the veteran to participate.
With the locations close to Iredell County, particularly the newest site in Conover, she said, they are hoping veterans from this area will take part in Saddles & Salutes.
Harnessing the healing powers of horses is what prompted Kirkpatrick and her husband, Paul, to start Shining Hope Farms in 2002 on a piece of foreclosed property in Mount Holly. Kirkpatrick, a horse owner as a child, learned of therapeutic riding when her children volunteered for a nonprofit. When that organization folded, she said, her family put their house in Charlotte on the market and scouted for a location.
They found the property in Mount Holly. It had a barn and stables but they were in desperate need of repair.
Through hard work and perseverance, the Kirkpatricks opened the nonprofit offering therapeutic riding lessons to children with disabilities. Since that beginning, Shining Hope Farms has grown to include 13 therapists and 11 instructors and is serving more than 200 children and adults each week.
Choosing the right horses for the therapeutic riding and other programs is crucial, Kirkpatrick said. Due to the need for a steady movement for children with disabilities, she said, a gaited horse is not ideal for this work. The horses also have to have a steady temperament as well, she said.
She said horses have a unique ability to sense what the rider is feeling. Kirkpatrick said one client came to the farm for her lesson and wasn’t in the best of moods. She reassured her instructor nothing was wrong but the horse, Kirkpatrick said, snitched on her. “Her horse kept backing away from her,” Kirkpatrick said. The instructor told the woman “Your horse is telling a different story,” she said.
In the end, the woman admitted she had some anger issues and was able to talk about them. “The horse did help her to open up and she talked about what was going on,” Kirkpatrick said.
Running Shining Hope Farms takes a lot of resources, and to help with that, it offers an Adopt-A-Horse opportunity. “It takes about $24 a week to feed a horse,” Kirkpatrick said.
As part of Giving Tuesday, which is this Tuesday, folks can adopt one of the horses. Any donation, said Development Director Patrice Gibson, is appreciated.
The Adopt-A-Horse program goes on through December. To adopt a horse, visit www.shininghopefarms.org.
