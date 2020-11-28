A CHANCE TO SHINE: Therapeutic riding program now offered to veterans

Kirkpatrick said Saddles & Salutes is currently funded by a grant so there is no cost to the veteran to participate.

With the locations close to Iredell County, particularly the newest site in Conover, she said, they are hoping veterans from this area will take part in Saddles & Salutes.

Harnessing the healing powers of horses is what prompted Kirkpatrick and her husband, Paul, to start Shining Hope Farms in 2002 on a piece of foreclosed property in Mount Holly. Kirkpatrick, a horse owner as a child, learned of therapeutic riding when her children volunteered for a nonprofit. When that organization folded, she said, her family put their house in Charlotte on the market and scouted for a location.

They found the property in Mount Holly. It had a barn and stables but they were in desperate need of repair.

Through hard work and perseverance, the Kirkpatricks opened the nonprofit offering therapeutic riding lessons to children with disabilities. Since that beginning, Shining Hope Farms has grown to include 13 therapists and 11 instructors and is serving more than 200 children and adults each week.