'A Christmas To Remember' to be held at Iredell Memorial Park

The holiday season is a time for joy and cheer, but that can also be hard for those with loved ones they’ve lost on their minds.

“So many times after a funeral service, after all is said and done, it gets real quiet. We want them to know we care, and they’re not by themselves,” Joell’e Brawley, Iredell Memorial Park outreach coordinator, said.

That’s why Iredell Memorial Park will host its “A Christmas To Remember,” a memorial where family and friends can lift up their loved ones and fellowship with others.

The service is open to anyone on Dec. 21 at noon at the mausoleum chapel at 2304 Shelton Ave., Statesville.

Along with the service and fellowship, families will have the chance to place an ornament on the tree in honor of their loved one.

Brawley said she hopes to let people know that Iredell Memorial Park cares as they take great pride in walking families step by step through the grieving process.

“Holidays are no different — especially this Christmas holiday. As with many families during the bereavement process, the noise is loud in the beginning but as the days pass and time continues on, oftentimes the quietness settles in and many are left to feel as if they may be alone. This isn’t the case; as God has provided us with a comforter so that we are truly never alone; Iredell Memorial Park wanted to follow suit to also let you know that you are not alone,” Brawley said.