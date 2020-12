Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting “A Christmas Walk” Dec. 17-19 from 6-8 p.m. each evening. There will be Christmas inflatables, a live nativity and a nativity set display. All are welcome to attend this free event. There will be guided tours through the “Christmas Walk” that leads to the manger. There will be cookies and hot chocolate and hot cider.