A Classic Christmas was an amazing event

The drizzling rain didn’t deter the crowd from showing up Friday night at A Classic Christmas, which was a joint effort of the Mooresville Downtown Commission, Mooresville Parks & Rec and the Charles Mack Citizen Center.

Thousands of people filled the Mooresville downtown area from 6-9 p.m. to enjoy a wide variety of fun activities in the Liberty Park area including ice skating at the amphitheater and several vendors which were set up under a tent. Downtown businesses remained open as well, providing shopping opportunities for attendees.

Those strolling on Main Street could find lots of fun family events to enjoy including a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who were in John Franklin Moore Park providing children the chance to share their wish lists. And an animated light show could be seen by passersby as it was projected onto several buildings on Broad Street.

A stage was set up on the street where multiple live performances were shared and strolling Victorian carolers, the Queen City Grove, dropped by various businesses to perform. Inside the Charles Mack Citizen Center, the Bells of Lake Norman hand bell choir shared tunes and several theater groups provided performances for the crowds.