A Clean Sweep: Lake Norman teams celebrate with season-opening wins over Pine Lake Prep

Despite scoring 71 points in the game, only one other Wildcat scored in double figures. Jade Lowe was able to add 10 points while gobbling up countless rebounds to keep Lake Norman possessions alive.

But the main story of the game for Lake Norman wasn’t even their offensive abilities. The Wildcat defense forced an unheard of 45 turnovers in the game. Their defense also only allowed six made field goals during the game with nearly half of the Pride’s 31 points coming at the foul line.

“We love to run and press full court,” Graham said. “With us having such a small lineup tonight, we decided we were going to run them up and down the court. I would say it worked.”

With the season-opener out of the way, the Lady Wildcats can start preparing for one of their biggest games of the season coming up on Saturday. Last season, one of the two games that the Wildcats lost was to the eventual-state champion Chambers Cougars.

“We better be ready,” Graham said. “We’ve got some stuff to fix, for sure.”

Just 15 or so minutes after that blowout ended, another one began in the boys game. However, it didn’t start off looking like it would be a 41-point win for the Wildcats.