A Clean Sweep: Lake Norman teams celebrate with season-opening wins over Pine Lake Prep

For the first time in well over a year, fans and students packed the bleachers in a high school gym, ready for some basketball. Both the student sections of Pine Lake Prep and Lake Norman were raucous for much of both the boys and girls games.
But, by the end of both games, only one side was still celebrating.
Both the Lake Norman boys and girls traveled to Pine Lake and thoroughly dominated the Pride with the Wildcat girls (1-0) posting a 71-31 blowout win before the Wildcat boys followed that up with an 84-43 beatdown.
“It was nice to get that first game under our belt,” Lady Wildcats’ head coach McKenzie Graham said. “The girls really stepped up without Aly (Wadkovsky) being out there tonight.”
The Wildcats had found out earlier in the day Monday that they would be without their senior forward, who was picked by many as the preseason County Player of the Year, due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
In her stead, Lake Norman got a major contribution from junior guard Kirsten Lewis-Williams, who scored a game-high 23 points.
“She brings so much to the team. She’s able to play every position,” Graham said. “Early on, when we weren’t making shots, she was able to get us going. Just the way she handles the ball and knows where the ball needs to go in our offense. She’s just an incredible player.”
Despite scoring 71 points in the game, only one other Wildcat scored in double figures. Jade Lowe was able to add 10 points while gobbling up countless rebounds to keep Lake Norman possessions alive.
But the main story of the game for Lake Norman wasn’t even their offensive abilities. The Wildcat defense forced an unheard of 45 turnovers in the game. Their defense also only allowed six made field goals during the game with nearly half of the Pride’s 31 points coming at the foul line.
“We love to run and press full court,” Graham said. “With us having such a small lineup tonight, we decided we were going to run them up and down the court. I would say it worked.”
With the season-opener out of the way, the Lady Wildcats can start preparing for one of their biggest games of the season coming up on Saturday. Last season, one of the two games that the Wildcats lost was to the eventual-state champion Chambers Cougars.
“We better be ready,” Graham said. “We’ve got some stuff to fix, for sure.”
Just 15 or so minutes after that blowout ended, another one began in the boys game. However, it didn’t start off looking like it would be a 41-point win for the Wildcats.
With Pine Lake knocking down their three-pointers in the first quarter, they were able to stay within five points until late in the first quarter, but then the athletic advantage the Wildcats had over the Pride began to show through. A close game early became an 11-point Lake Norman lead by halftime due to the sheer pressure that the Wildcats were able to exert on defense.
“All we talked about coming into the game was our defensive effort,” head coach Grant Hodges said. “I knew shots were going to fall, but we had to pick it up on the defensive end and we did.”
While the Wildcats’ defense looked good in the second quarter, that was nothing compared to the show they were able to put on in the third. Over the course of the entire third quarter, Lake Norman allowed just two points, both of which came at the free throw line, and went into the final frame with nothing but mop-up duty to play, leading 65-31.
“That’s a huge swing,” Hodges said.
Leading the way for the Wildcats’ offense was junior guard Cole Callaway, who tossed in a game-high 21 points including a three-pointer in the second quarter that he shot closer to half court than the three-point line.
Callaway had a bit of extra motivation coming into Monday’s game as he had spent his first two high school seasons at Pine Lake before transferring to Lake Norman over the summer.
“I thought he did a great job handling the emotions tonight,” Hodges said. “He knew what he was coming into and he came in and made some big shots for us.”
When he checked out for the final time, he let out some of those emotions to celebrate with his new teammates.
Lake Norman’s lone returning starter from last season, Davis Wagner, also had a big night in the season opener, scoring 19 points.
“He’s unbelievable,” Hodges said. “He’s one of the greatest kids I’ve ever coached.”
The Wildcats will also be playing on Thanksgiving weekend, as they travel to Winston-Salem on Saturday to face an athletic Atkins team in the Bobby Martin Classic.
“We’re going to play a team that’s more athletic than us,” Hodges said. “So we’ll see how we do there, but after tonight, I feel really good.”
The Pride return to the court tonight with a non-conference game against South Rowan at home.