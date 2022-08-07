A day to celebrate: Mooresville Graded School District recognizes its best

Culminating with the naming of the 2022 Teacher of the Year, the Mooresville Graded School District’s 2022 Convocation was a true celebration, recognizing schools and individuals for their accomplishments last year and looking ahead to the start of a new school year.

Marked as a day to honor, recognize and celebrate, the event, held Aug. 3 at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center, had the look and feel of a huge pep rally, complete with the Mooresville High School Marching Band and cheerleaders kicking off the event with everyone on their feet clapping and cheering.

After welcoming everyone to the event, Chief Communication Officer Tanae Sump-McLean introduced the NJROTC to present the colors as a recording was played of the Mooresville High School Choir singing the National Anthem followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Noting the supportive board of education, McLean welcomed Vice Chairman Greg Whitfield to the podium, during which time he brought greetings on behalf of the board and introduced those in attendance. These included Dr. Debbie Marsh, Kerry Pennell and Rakeem Brawley, and he also extended Chairman Roger Hyatt’s greetings from Alaska.

Referring to both beginning and veteran educators, Whitfield said, “I know all of you will be the reason why this year will be a special one for the over 6,000 students here at the Mooresville Graded School District. Thank you for all that you do.”

Whitfield then called upon fellow board member Brawley to lead a cheer. Telling the large crowd to be loud and proud, Brawley proceeded to shout out, “We are” and they responded with “Mooresville” and all together they shouted, “and this is our house” generating lots of cheers and clapping.

The cheers erupted again as new superintendent Dr. Jason Gardner was welcomed to speak, telling the group that “it’s exciting to be back in Mooresville.”

Once again noting the support of the board, Gardner took the opportunity to thank them again as well as recognizing interim superintendent Dr. Mike Royal for all he has done. He noted Royal wore “several different hats these past few months” and extended a huge thank you to him.

He then wanted to recognize everybody that was assembled.

“You fit into two categories. You either survived the toughest most challenging two years of public education or you signed up to do this even though you saw the toughest two years of education.”

Gardner told the crowd that he has two initial roles in these first days as superintendent, one is being visible, in the schools and in the community, and secondly, spending a lot of time listening and learning.

He noted that the future of the school system “is not my decision. It’s our decision. So, our decision involves everyone in this room and it also involves our parents, our community, our business leaders and most importantly, our students.”

Gardner then turned the microphone over to Royal, who expressed his gratitude to everyone there as he told them, “from the bottom of my heart, thanks to each and every one in this room for the work that you’ve done and for the work you’re getting ready to do.”

Royal reminded them that they were there to celebrate what had been done and what they are getting prepared to do.

“By the end, your hands may be a little bit sore because I’m going to ask you to clap a lot,” he said.

They proceeded by celebrating each department for each school and had the staff/department stand to be recognized.

Royal also shared that on the district level each May they have their operation awards and ceremony. These winners, including the custodian, bus driver, school nutrition, maintenance, Before and After School program, technology department and office professional employees of the year, as well as the clean school award were all honored.

Each school’s Custodian of the Year, Bus Driver of the Year and School Nutrition Employee of the Year were likewise announced and celebrated by all gathered.

Royal also had teachers stand for their years of service beginning with the newest teachers just starting in Mooresville all the way to one, Brenda Carlton, a second grade assistant at South Elementary who will be celebrating her 50th year.

As Dr. Ingrid Medlock, assistant superintendent for human resources took the podium she enthusiastically shouted out “Good Morning Mooresville!” and told the crowd that she was super excited as she noted “this is the time to celebrate all of what we call ‘of the year awards.’”

The first award presented was the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year. Medlock noted this person has been a teacher, instructional coach and assistant principal, and she added interim principal as she announced the winner was Patrick Kosal at Mooresville Middle School.

Medlock shared about the next recipient, the Administrator of the Year, telling that “this person has been in the district for over 20 years, is extremely dedicated, does everything from custodial duty to bus duty to teacher to school administrator and district administrator.” She then announced that this year’s Administrator of the Year Award recipient was Dr. Michael Royal.

Medlock told that every school year, they have the opportunity to select both a Beginning Teacher of the Year and a Teacher of the Year. And for this, a selection committee is formed with a representation of multiple groups including parents, board members, district administrators and community leaders.

The selection process for the Beginning Teacher of the Year, Medlock noted, is “one who has been in the profession for three years or less, is performing extraordinarily at their building, and colleagues honoring them for everything that they do and letting them know that they appreciate their work inside and outside the classroom.”

This year’s Beginning Teacher of the Year honor went to Kennedi Cobb, a kindergarten teacher at South Elementary School. As her name was announced, cheers filled the building and as she took to the stage, a large number of her family members joined her as she was presented with flowers and her plaque.

Additional beginning teachers of the year from each of the schools were Courtney Cairelli at Park View Elementary School; Sarah Lester at Rocky River Elementary School; Kirsten Snyder at East Mooresville Intermediate School; Joelle Davis at Mooresville Intermediate School; and Nathan Buchanan at Mooresville Middle School.

Following the announcement of the individual schools’ 2022 Teachers of the Year, Medlock shared the process of selecting the Teacher of the Year.

She noted that each school selects one teacher to represent their school.

“Every single teacher is fantastic, so I don’t know how you do it,” Medlock said.

The teachers selected each have to submit a professional summary, be observed in the classroom by the committee and be interviewed by them.

Grant Shoe with Mooresville Ford, a business leader and member of the selection committee, was welcomed to the podium to make the announcement of the Teacher of the Year. He first thanked each one there for what they do and shared that this “was a big task and it took time.”

Pulling out the summery of the teacher, he shared some information noting “this winner happens to be a real good cook. I give my best to my students, and I expect the best from them. Being a teacher is my calling and being a teacher is my identity. Whether I’m in a classroom or not, I will always be a teacher.”

Before announcing the name of the Teacher of the Year, he said they would be providing this teacher with a 2022 Ford Escape. “I believe this will help this teacher supply any kind for groceries for the class.”

So, without further ado, he announced the winner was Jessica Clark from Mooresville High School, to which the room erupted with shouts and cheers.

Clark proceeded to the stage where her family was waiting, and after hugs and congratulations, she shared a few words to the crowd.

“I’m very overwhelmed,” Clark said.

She began with thanks to Shoe, every person there, and to the teachers at the high school for “allowing me to represent you as Teacher of the Year.”

“I want to start by first acknowledging all of the teachers chosen as Teacher of the Year at each school,” Clark continued. “We are all a representation of what it means to be committed to each and every child in our classrooms, school and district.”

She noted that when she considered those she wanted to thank for the award, she first gave thanks to God “for giving me the vision and direction at such a super young age.” Clark was in the third grade when she decided she wanted to be a teacher.

She told how she pretended not to be sick so she could stay at school and not miss all the amazing things that would be going on in class.

“Don’t get me wrong, I loved being at home with my parents, but I craved the magic that seemed to happen when I walked in the doors of elementary school. I was fortunate to have amazing teachers throughout my school career,” she said.

Clark told how three years ago her world changed when she lost her mom, who was instrumental for her being on the stage on this day. A cook all her life, her mom showed her love for others by cooking for them, she noted. Therefore, to cope with the loss of her mom, Clark cooked too, feeling connected to her mom in that way.

“I wanted to figure out a way to have that constant connection with my mom but also find a way to honor her memory and that is how I landed in the family and food sciences department at Mooresville High,” Clark shared. “Though losing my mom was devastating, I smile every time I think about how she continues to help inspire me.”

She continued by thanking her husband for “always encouraging me and supporting whatever crazy ideas I have,” helping set up classrooms, building bookshelves, and grocery shopping for my food class.

And she thanked her children who she said, “inspire me to be my very best, you are the apples of my eye, and the very heartbeat in my chest. You will always be my favorites.”

Her sister who, Clark said, calls her each morning “making sure I’m at work on time,” along with a church friend who has been a big part of the family were also acknowledged and thanked.

Clark concluded by thanking every teacher, custodian, bus driver, principal, cafeteria worker, maintenance worker and office staff worker that shows up every day ready to make things happen for our students. Never underestimate the power of one conversation, one smile, or one kind gesture. We are the reasons these kids come to school every day. It’s not for anything that they’re learning. It’s us. The fact that you show up is commendable.

“This year will be full of challenges and successes. I encourage you all to work through those challenges as a team and share those successes as a family.”

Other teachers of the year at each school in the district were Angela Long at Park View Elementary School; Heather Tabacco at Rocky River Elementary School; Angie Godbout at South Elementary School; Serobia Clarida at East Mooresville Intermediate School; Christyna Silvestri at Mooresville Intermediate School; Jordan Foushee at Mooresville Middle School; Laura Stone in the NF Woods/MIWAYE program; Amy Smith with the MGSD Online Academy.

Throughout the convocation, video presentations, or “little commercials” as they were called, were shown of graduates of Mooresville High School who have returned to work for the district sharing what the “M” in Mooresville means to them. Answers ranged from togetherness and family to pride, memories and legacy. Others mentioned achievement, heritage, winning and losing with class and community.

As the convocation concluded, Gardner shared three questions he wanted to leave them with to challenge them for the upcoming year.

First, he asked, does every student in your building have at least one adult that cares about them and expects excellence from them every single day? He told them “care about our students, but don’t ever lower the bar for the students.”

Second, he asked, are students authentically engaged in school or are they ritually compliant? “We have the opportunity to help kids connect with what they want to do in the future. Help them figure what their passion is about. Strive to get them in engaged in the learning experience.”

Lastly, he asked, do students have opportunities to grow skills beyond academics that will be important to them as adults?

“Our goal is to create successful, productive citizens and I challenge you to intertwine some of these things into the experience.”

Just as the convocation started with a cheer, Brawley came forward and encouraged everyone to offer support and help where they saw it needed. He then ended the event with a cheer, asking “How do we win?” TOGETHER! they shouted.