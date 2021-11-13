 Skip to main content
A day to honor, salute and give thanks
A day to honor, salute and give thanks

While a few sprinkles fell, and the sky seemed to predict impending rain, it didn’t dampen the excitement of those attending the 2021 Veterans Day parade and the opportunity to wave their flags and salute and honor veterans.

A large crowd gathered up and down Main Street, Mooresville, to watch the annual event, which began at 1 p.m. Thursday, escorted by members of the Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The crowds clapped and cheered as the veterans, those walking and others riding in classic cars, passed by. This year, the special focus were those who served in Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn and other wars since 1991.

It was a stirring sight as 13 American flags, carried by members of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, proceeded down Main Street, each representing one of the 13 service members, including 11 Marines, one Navy corpsman and one soldier, who were killed in Afghanistan. A banner preceded the flags noting the names of the heroes, who served as posthumous grand marshals for this year’s event.

In addition to the veterans, the parade featured members of the Mooresville High School Naval JROTC, Mooresville Fire and Rescue, veteran-related organizations, reenactors, military vehicles, Blue Star Mothers of America, scout troops and more.

With school being out, families took the opportunity to attend as Katie Daley noted was the case for their family as she and husband Tim and sons, Louie, Max and Teddy, were there to watch the parade.

K.P. Feige of Statesville, who served with the 82nd Airborne Division in the 1970s, was there the watch as well. He shared that he “appreciated the fact that everybody is appreciating the work that the veterans have done.”

More Information

For more pictures from the parade, see pages A5 and A10.

