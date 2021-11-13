A day to honor, salute and give thanks

While a few sprinkles fell, and the sky seemed to predict impending rain, it didn’t dampen the excitement of those attending the 2021 Veterans Day parade and the opportunity to wave their flags and salute and honor veterans.

A large crowd gathered up and down Main Street, Mooresville, to watch the annual event, which began at 1 p.m. Thursday, escorted by members of the Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The crowds clapped and cheered as the veterans, those walking and others riding in classic cars, passed by. This year, the special focus were those who served in Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn and other wars since 1991.

It was a stirring sight as 13 American flags, carried by members of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, proceeded down Main Street, each representing one of the 13 service members, including 11 Marines, one Navy corpsman and one soldier, who were killed in Afghanistan. A banner preceded the flags noting the names of the heroes, who served as posthumous grand marshals for this year’s event.