'A dream come true': KPAC gymnast Olivia Zsarmani comes back from injury to sign with Michigan State

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She was motivated to come back,” Xavier Zsarmani said. “Watching her for the first time after coming back, it was amazing to see her level of concentration to put that injury out of her mind.”

“Olivia came back even better than she was before the injury,” her mother, Tonya Zsarmani added.

Olivia, however, never had any doubt that she would come back stronger and better than she was at the time of her injury.

“I didn’t really listen to what the doctors were saying,” Olivia said with a chuckle. “I took my time and did everything I needed to do with my physical therapy and worked really hard in the gym.”

Once she was able to prove to colleges that she was every bit the gymnast she was before her injury and then some, the scholarship offers began rolling in. After losing out on making unofficial visits during her junior year at South Iredell due to her injury and the COVID-19 pandemic, she received important advice from her coach and her parents about her recruiting process: see it all the way through.

“I’m really glad she got to go through the experience,” Phillips said. “To see her getting multiple offers was awesome. It made her feel really good and she deserves to feel good because she’s worked her butt off to get here.”