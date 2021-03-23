A DREAM COME TRUE: Mooresville child gets special gift thanks to Sunshine Foundation

Mooresville’s Ty Liu was recently granted a special gift from the Sunshine Foundation of funds toward a handicap accessible van. Sunshine Foundation answers dreams to children with life-long chronic conditions such as: spina bifida, cerebral palsy, severe profound autism, Down syndrome, hydrocephalus, severe epilepsy, Sickle Cell Disease, blindness, deafness, and many others. Ty lives with the challenges of Cerebral Palsy with dystonia.

Sunshine Foundation provides a Dream Come True for children that may be turned away from other wish-granting organizations that require a life-threatening or critical diagnosis. Sunshine Foundation relies on the generosity of donations from individuals and corporations to make these dreams a reality. Sunshine Foundation was able to answer Ty’s “dream come true” through generous donations from Envy Labs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Ty is now able to go anywhere in a safe and reliable van. In fact he was able to make a trip to Alabama to see his grandfather who had heart surgery this week. Ty was not able to travel this far for over 3 years due to an old handicap van which had several problems with the conversion,” Lin Liu, Ty’s father, said.