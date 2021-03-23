A DREAM COME TRUE: Mooresville child gets special gift thanks to Sunshine Foundation

Mooresville’s Ty Liu was recently granted a special gift from the Sunshine Foundation of funds toward a handicap accessible van. Sunshine Foundation answers dreams to children with life-long chronic conditions such as: spina bifida, cerebral palsy, severe profound autism, Down syndrome, hydrocephalus, severe epilepsy, Sickle Cell Disease, blindness, deafness, and many others. Ty lives with the challenges of Cerebral Palsy with dystonia.
Sunshine Foundation provides a Dream Come True for children that may be turned away from other wish-granting organizations that require a life-threatening or critical diagnosis. Sunshine Foundation relies on the generosity of donations from individuals and corporations to make these dreams a reality. Sunshine Foundation was able to answer Ty’s “dream come true” through generous donations from Envy Labs.
“Ty is now able to go anywhere in a safe and reliable van. In fact he was able to make a trip to Alabama to see his grandfather who had heart surgery this week. Ty was not able to travel this far for over 3 years due to an old handicap van which had several problems with the conversion,” Lin Liu, Ty’s father, said.
The most common dream is to visit Disney World, Legoland, SeaWorld and Universal Studios while staying at the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village near Disney. Sunshine Foundation also answers Special Dreams like shopping sprees, computers and iPads, meeting celebrities, above ground swimming pools, family trips, adaptive tricycles and other special needs equipment.
Sunshine Foundation is the original wish-granting organization in the United States, established in 1976, and continuously a top-rated charity expending over 80% of each dollar on programs benefitting children with severe special needs. Sunshine Foundation answers the dreams of children, ages three through eighteen, who have severe or profound physical/developmental/intellectual challenges or trauma from physical/sexual abuse, and whose families cannot fulfill their requests due to financial strain that the child’s illness may cause. Sunshine Foundation has spread Sunshine into the lives of more than 41,000 children throughout the United States.
Sunshine Foundation is a publicly funded charity, with donations from individuals throughout the country, corporate and family foundation grants, trusts and wills, fundraising events; including ones held on our behalf by all-volunteer chapters of the Sunshine Foundation, individual families, corporate and civic groups, and even former Dream recipient families “paying it forward”. For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.sunshinefoundation.org