A dream opportunity: New superintendent Dr. Jason Gardner happy to be back in Mooresville

Most of the time, when a new school superintendent comes in from outside of the district to take on the position, they are required to pack up their family and move within the boundaries of their new place of work.

This is not the case for Dr. Jason Gardner. That’s because for Mooresville Graded School District’s new superintendent, returning to the old post office on Main Street was a homecoming.

“I always to get back to serving the community where I live,” Gardner said. “This was one of the only jobs that I would have considered leaving my old job for, so I’m really happy to be back.”

Gardner officially began his tenure as superintendent Aug. 8, just a week before school was set to get back in session, but he began it with big shoes to fill replacing Dr. Stephen Mauney, who retired from his role as superintendent at the end of the last school year. Mauney served at the head of the district for six years, but spent his entire 29 year public education career in it.

“I’ve thought a lot about having to follow up Dr. Mauney,” Gardner said. “You would be hard-pressed to find a better man than Dr. Mauney. He’s set a great example for me to follow, and all of the relationships and culture he helped to build is great for me to fall in to.

“But I also want to come into this job and be my own person. I want to use those examples, but do it my own way as well.”

Before moving to work in the central office of Rowan-Salisbury Schools in 2016, Gardner spent four years working as a principal and assistant principal in MGSD. Before that stint, he also served as a teacher and assistant principal in Iredell-Statesville Schools.

But it was MGSD that he always wanted to return to, citing the community feel of the district.

“This is a place that I love and I really want to be able to give back to it in any way that I can,” Gardner said. “This is a dream opportunity for me. I’m very excited.”

However, with that excitement comes the responsibility of leading the school district into the future. Most of his first week in the office was spent traveling around to open houses and meeting with board members and other administrators about his vision for the district going forward as the world moves further away from the tumultuous times of the pandemic.

Gardner will spend the first few months acting “as a sponge” to soak up all of the knowledge so he can better direct his plan for improving the school district.

“I want to help this district climb even higher,” he said. “It’s all about attending to precision. I think school systems try to do everything they can, but in doing that, they end up doing nothing truly well. I want this district to build towards having a handful of things we do very well and are passionate about.

“I think that is the best place for us to make improvement.”

One of the ways that Gardner foresees the district improving the opportunities for students in the future a continued investment in Career Ready Pathways.

“As a district, why can’t we produce a program that helps a student learn the basics of a given trade so that they’re ready to move into the workforce right out of high school,” Gardner said. “I think education is changing from a strictly college prep experience to one that focuses on both college prep and workforce development experience.

“I have a lot of ideas of things we can bring to the table as a school district, but I want the end product to be the work of the whole community,” he continued. “I want to create opportunities for the community to speak up so I can listen and learn from them so I can facilitate a vision for the entire district.”

As the school year has gotten underway in Mooresville, the district welcomes the start of its first “normal” school year since the beginning of the 2018-19.

“Everyone is craving that return to normalcy,” Gardner said. “I’m really happy to help guide the district into that era and I’m even happier to be home. This is the perfect spot for me.”