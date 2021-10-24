Fall is definitely all around us and one place to see the beautiful colors is in downtown Mooresville in the John Franklin Moore Park. There you can see lots of pumpkins of all sizes, along with a variety of flowers in the park, all done by Brawley Garden Center, which is located on North Main Street. If you look closely in the trees, you will see the small pumpkins hanging in the trees, all creating a beautiful fall spectacular.
A fall spectacular
