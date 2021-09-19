A few ideas on how to win an election

Many people believe that elections are just popularity contests. I disagree. It’s more of a recognition contest than anything. Standing for an office is a noble goal. These ideas should work best if a potential candidate starts years ahead just by being a good citizen. The following are some points for candidates to consider when deciding to run for an elected office:

Family support —

Regardless of what office that a potential candidate may seek, the first thing he or she must do is get his family to support him. This is paramount. After all he will miss much time at home while he attends endless meetings, planning sessions, conferences or rallies. A few years ago I spoke with a friend who the voters elected as an Iredell County commissioner. I asked how much time he spent per week on commissioner-related tasks. He told me he spent about 10 to 15 hours per week talking with voters in person or by telephone about their needs. Without your complete family support, one might lose that close bond and become a stranger to them.

Talk to the voters —